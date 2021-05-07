Daily Briefing: US backs IP rights waiver for Covid vaccines; FIR against Lucknow hospital over O2 notice

Good morning,

“Harsh,” and “inappropriate,” was how the Supreme Court described the Madras High Court’s remarks that the Election Commission of India (ECI) “should be put on murder charges” for “not stopping political parties” from violating Covid protocol during their campaign rallies last month.

The district hospital of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh is quickly slipping into chaos, as hundreds throng the understaffed Covid facility on a daily basis in search of treatment. Despite having a total of 120 ICU beds and 42 ventilators, the hospital is struggling to keep up with the heavy rush of patients descending upon it.

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: If our politics continues as usual over the next few months, the devastation to our lives will be immeasurable. Covid is exploiting every social faultline, worming away in glee, as we turn on each other more than we unite against the virus.

In a move that could potentially help increase production of Covid-19 vaccines around the world, the United States announced its support for waiving intellectual property (IP) protections for these vaccines.

After the UP police filed an FIR against Lucknow’s Sun Hospital, a 45-bed Covid facility, for allegedly “spreading rumours” about not having enough oxygen supply, the hospital administration said it would move the Allahabad High Court over the police’s actions. On May 3, the hospital put up a sign asking relatives to take away patients as it was facing oxygen shortage.

An IIT graduate who stumbled into politics to take up the legacy of his legendary father Chaudhary Charan Singh, RLD Supremo Ajit Singh succumbed to Covid-19 complications on Thursday. We look back at the career of a politician who moved effortlessly from the BJP to the Congress, and from the Socialists to Communists — as the situation demanded — to keep the RLD relevant above and beyond its electoral strength.

To keep up with the rapidly rising Covid-19 death toll amid the rampaging second wave, the Vadodara district administration has set up temporary open cremation grounds in government lands at Kotali, Ankhol, and Piparya villages.

Meanwhile in Karnataka, the double mutant Maharashtra strain (B.1.617) and UK variant (B.1.1.7) appear to have virtually obliterated the previous strain dominant in the state (B.1.36.29), genome sequencing of the Covid-19 strain in circulation during the second wave has revealed.

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the usual hype and excitement surrounding the Olympic Games has been replaced by rules and restrictions in Tokyo, Japan. The Indian rowing team, which is presently in the host city for the Olympic qualifying tournament, is getting a glimpse of what the Games could look like in July-August.

Delhi Confidential: The suspense over who will lead the BJP government in Assam is intensifying, with the top leadership giving no indication on when it would take a decision.

In today’s episode of ‘3 things’, we decode the Supreme Court’s Maratha quota verdict and its implications.

