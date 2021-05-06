Daily Briefing: Third Covid wave inevitable, says chief scientist to CM; Centre flags surge link to double mutant

Good morning,

The Second Wave

With experts failing to anticipate the “ferocity” of the second wave, Dr K V VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Prime Minister, said a third wave of Covid-19 was inevitable but didn’t specify when it would hit. Meanwhile, the Centre stopped short of admitting that there is a direct link between the surge in cases and the “double mutant variant”.

Only in the Express

The Election Commissioner who was against the poll panel’s plea to gag the media from reporting oral observations of judges wanted to put his views on record in a separate affidavit, The Indian Express has learned. However, his suggestion was rejected.

From the Front Page

Speaking of consensus, there doesn’t appear to be any on the post-poll violence in West Bengal. While the Centre sees violence, Mamata Banerjee views it as “sporadic incidents” in areas BJP won. The Centre, for the second time, demanded a report on the violence and warned that any delay would be viewed “seriously”.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar is wanted by the Delhi Police in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old former junior national champion, who was beaten to death in a clash involving two groups. Police sources say there was a dispute over a house linked to Kumar.

Workers in PPE clean the Railway’s Isolation coach prepared for accommodating covid patients at platform number 5 of Sabarmati railway station. (Express photo by Nirmal Hirandran) Workers in PPE clean the Railway’s Isolation coach prepared for accommodating covid patients at platform number 5 of Sabarmati railway station. (Express photo by Nirmal Hirandran)

Must Read

The White House’s Covid testing kits have reached New Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital; an oxygen plant from Italy is now in ITBP Hospital in Greater Noida; another French oxygen plant has been sent to Indraprastha Apollo hospital in New Delhi. Amid rising Covid cases, as help pours in from the global community, critical medical resources from abroad have started reaching hospitals in Delhi and beyond.

Against the backdrop of last year’s Covid-induced migrant exodus, the government pushed to expand the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ (ONORC) scheme, enabling migrant workers to receive their entitled food grains from any fair price shop in the nation using their Aadhaar card. But one year later, workers in states across the country have complained that they were unable to receive rations under the ONORC.

In Sant Gyaneshwar Nagar in Ulhasnagar, located around 50 km away from Mumbai, dozens of slum households have been furiously packing thousands of RT-PCR nasopharyngeal kits since last week through a local supplier. On Wednesday, local police seized leftover swab stick stock from at least five households and booked the man behind the operation — Maneesh Keswani.

The Supreme Court’s order to quash the law granting reservation to the Maratha community in admissions and government jobs sparked a political thunderstorm in Maharashtra.

And Finally

In an interview with The Indian Express, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly addressed how Covid entered the IPL bubble and why the tournament was held in India in the first place.

Delhi Confidential: Some senior Congress leaders in G23 — the group that had written to Sonia Gandhi calling for the party to be reformed — are now showering praise on Mamata Banerjee over her win in the West Bengal Assembly polls.

In today’s episode of ‘3 Things’, we look at the worsening oxygen crisis in India, how Covid cases are increasing in Jharkhand, and post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G and Rahel Philipose