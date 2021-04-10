Daily Briefing: Delhi conveys concerns after US ship stirs the waters; 2 Maha ministers say state may need lockdown

Good morning,

Days after the first summit of the Quadrilateral grouping, India was left red-faced over the US statement that said one of its warships had carried out a Freedom of Navigation operation west of Lakshadweep Islands, “inside India’s exclusive economic zone, without requesting India’s prior consent, consistent with international law”. The statement also flags “India’s excessive maritime claims.”

At the second edition of The Indian Express Thinc Migration series, moderated by Deputy Associate Editor Udit Misra, panelists spoke on “nativist” policies and how to give migrant workers a political voice.

As Maharashtra headed into a weekend lockdown, two ministers in Uddhav Thackeray’s Cabinet did not rule out the possibility of a full lockdown. An all-party meeting chaired by the Chief Minister today will also discuss the issue. A two-three-week lockdown with tough restrictions would give the state time to ramp up its health infrastructure, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

Hearing a plea by the Centre, which sought closure of criminal proceedings against the Italian marines who killed two Indian fishermen in 2012, the Supreme Court said it will consider the prayer only after the Centre deposits in its account Rs 10 crore that Italy has agreed to pay as compensation.

The chief of the Al-Qaeda affiliated militant outfit Ansar Gazwat ul Hind (AGH) was among the seven militants killed in two separate encounters in South Kashmir, J&K Police said. AGH chief Imtiyaz Shah was killed along with another militant during an encounter at a hideout inside an orchard in Tral area of Pulwama, while five others were killed in an overnight encounter at a mosque in Shopian, police said.

The Patna Police have lodged a case of sedition against two voluntary city groups on the charge of conducting “provocative and anti-national” lessons on the CAA/NRC for street girls at a Danapur residential school. This comes after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) carried out inspections on February 15 and 25 at the school that lets out its space for the two voluntary groups to hold classes for around 60 street girls aged 6-18.

After suffering multiple setbacks over the years, the tourism sector in the Valley has been witnessing a busy tourist season since heavy snow in January — with the blooming of tulips in spring signalling the onset of peak season. Most hotels in Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonmarg are fully booked till the end of June, and popular tourist attractions have been bustling with people off late.

The Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), a pre-poll ally of the Congress in the just-concluded Assembly elections in Assam, flew 17 of its 20 contestants to Jaipur to keep them away from any attempts of horse trading by the BJP.

Both the TMC and BJP are vying for West Bengal’s largest Scheduled Caste group, the Rajbanshis, with an estimated population of 50 lakh — particularly ahead of the polls where they can influence results in at least 26 seats in five north Bengal districts. While politicians have constructed statues and museums to honour Rajbanshi leaders, the community has said what they really need are jobs and industry.

Unperturbed by another Election Commission (EC) notice for her repeated jibes against a section of central forces questioning their political neutrality, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she could not care less about the poll panel’s “showcause letters”.

The Wall. Jammy. Mr Dependable. The commercial for credit card bill payment app Cred has added another entry to Rahul Dravid’s iconic nicknames: ‘Indiranagar ka Gunda’. “Every time Rahul Dravid would scream, every single time he screamed, he would cover his forehead with his hands. Like ‘What am I doing? Why am I doing this?’” laughs Ayappa KM, director of the commercial that has the famously tranquil former India captain lose his head in Bengaluru traffic.

Delhi Confidential: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan’s statement two days ago, in which he targeted some states for claiming that there was a Covid-19 vaccine shortage, had surprised many.The tone of the statement stunned the state governments, especially since they working jointly with the Centre to battle the pandemic.

