Daily Briefing: Nagpur 1st city to see 2nd lockdown; Scorpio outside Ambani’s house belonged to Thane resident, not Hiren

Good morning,

The Big Story

Nagpur will enter a strict weeklong lockdown from March 15, amid a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra. It will be the first city to return to a second lockdown in nine months. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned that some areas of the state could be on the “threshold of a lockdown”.

Only in the Express

In a first sign of how Pakistan views relations with India after the renewal of the 2003 ceasefire along the Line of Control, authoritative sources in Pakistan indicated that for any wider engagement, India must create an “enabling environment” by restoring statehood to Jammu-Kashmir.

In an interview with the Indian Express, Prithvi Shaw opened up about the dejection he faced when he was dropped from the Test team: “I got a feeling like I was worthless though I was happy that the team was doing well. I said to myself ‘I need to pull up my socks’. There is a saying, ‘hard work beats talent’.”

Sadhu from various Akhada and devotees take dip in River Ganga at Shahi Snan during Mahakumbh on the occasion of Maha Shivratri at Haridwar in Uttrakhand. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Sadhu from various Akhada and devotees take dip in River Ganga at Shahi Snan during Mahakumbh on the occasion of Maha Shivratri at Haridwar in Uttrakhand. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

From the Front Page

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting US President Joe Biden today for the first time after the latter was sworn into office. The meeting, which will be in virtual mode, will also see the participation of Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Vaccine supply and climate change will be among the major issues on agenda.

In yet another twist in the Antilia car case, the Scorpio found outside Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani’s house belonged to one Sam Peter Newton and not Mansukh Hiren as it was initially believed. Hiren, who was found dead after reporting that the car was stolen, was using it as Newton had owed him money.

Must Read

Hosting the Maha Shivratri Shahi Snaan at Mahakumbh, considered among the world’s largest religious congregations, during the time of Covid-19, Haridwar was, in equal parts, excited and anxious. From a three dip per bath rule to mandatory Covid-19 testing — this year’s mela was unlike any the state of Uttarakhand had seen before.

After spending three days in the Hiranagar sub-jail, which has been converted into a holding centre for “illegal Rohingya immigrants”, Ismat Ara and her husband Mohammad Hussain are back with their children in their tin shed on the outskirts of Jammu. But they live in fear of being detained again. “Nobody gave a reason when the police detained us,” Ismat Ara said.

Decision 2021

In 2011, Mamata Banerjee was propelled to power largely for her role in the farmer movement against the acquisition of land in Singur and Nandigram. But there is now a new battle in town — as Singur prepares to vote, former TMC MLA Rabidranath Bhattacharya, who recently shifted to the BJP after the party denied him a ticket, and Trinamool’s new Singur candidate Becharam Manna are preparing for a face-off.

Central Kerala with its significant Christian population emerged as a key political theatre in the state ahead of the elections. The community can affect results in 33 seats across Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts. Traditionally considered a Congress supporter, the community is now being wooed by both the Left and the BJP.

And Finally

An Indian scientist has discovered why popular YouTube chess channels have recently been getting blocked for not adhering to ‘Community Guidelines’. After a six-week experiment, Ashique KhudaBukhsh, an avid chess player himself, found that words like ‘black’, white’ and ‘attack’ — common parlance in the world of chess streams — can possibly fool an AI system into flagging certain chess conversations as racist.

Delhi Confidential: After the Election Commission directed the Union Health Ministry to prohibit the use of PM Modi’s pictures on posters and websites of government initiatives in poll-bound states, the ministry is learned to have introduced a filter in the CoWIN application to comply with the poll panel’s order this week.

In today’s episode of ‘3 Things’, we take a look at the security scare outside Mukesh Ambani’s South Mumbai residence, the resignation of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, and the latest on the poll-bound states across the country.

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G and Rahel Philipose