Daily Briefing: Cabinet paves way for raising FDI limit in insurance sector to 74%; Mamata Banerjee injured

Good morning,

Big Story

The Union Cabinet gave its stamp of approval to amend the Insurance Act, 1938 for increasing the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in the sector to 74 per cent from 49 per cent. A Bill to amend the Act is likely to be introduced in the ongoing Budget session of Parliament itself, government sources told The Indian Express.

Only in the Express

In a recommendation that is likely to see an increase in the uptake of Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine, an expert panel wants India’s top drug regulatory body to drop the “clinical trial mode” label attached to Covaxin and grant it approval “like Covishield”, The Indian Express has learnt.

From Reliance Industries and Adani Enterprises Limited to ICICI Bank and Yes Bank, major private sector establishments have made significant contributions to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund, records scrutinised by The Indian Express show.

CPM Acting State Secretary A Vijaraghavan announcing the party’s candidates for Assembly elections at Thiruvananthapuram. (Express Photo by Sanjay Mohan) CPM Acting State Secretary A Vijaraghavan announcing the party’s candidates for Assembly elections at Thiruvananthapuram. (Express Photo by Sanjay Mohan)

From the Front Page

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was forced to cut short her visit to Nandigram, where she went to file her nomination papers for the Assembly elections, after “four or five people pushed her” outside a temple, causing injuries to her right leg and head. Sources said the Election Commission has sought a report from West Bengal Chief Secretary.

Upset over the allocation of election tickets, senior Congress leader and four-term Lok Sabha MP P C Chacko resigned from the party citing groupism. “The Congress is getting weakened and it is not because of any other party..it is because of its own doing,” he said.

Lok Sabha MP Tirath Singh Rawat was the BJP’s surprise pick for the Uttarakhand Chief Minister post, a day after Trivendra Singh Rawat stepped down from the position. Tirath said that he had never imagined becoming the Chief Minister and was not aware about the BJP even after working in RSS and ABVP for over seven years.

Must Read

The latest twist in the Mukesh Ambani terror scare? Giving into the Opposition’s demands, the Maharashtra government announced the transfer of assistant police inspector Sachin Waze from the crime intelligence unit. The police officer was linked to the murder of Mansukh Hiren, whose parked SUV with 20 gelatin sticks inside was found outside Ambani’s South Mumbai home earlier this month.

Amid uproar by the opposition over farm laws and the recent increase in fuel prices, the Lok Sabha passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021, to regularise unauthorised colonies. According to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the Bill would give protection to unauthorised colonies from sealing till December 31, 2023.

Over the last year, mysterious metal monolith’s began popping up across the world, starting in Utah, USA. The latest stainless steel structure was found inside Joggers’ Park in Bandra, Mumbai on Wednesday morning. In an email interview, the anonymous artist behind the monoliths in India said their purpose was to “spark a conversation about wildlife conservation”,

Decision 2021

In October, last year, after three years on the run, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) founder and president Bimal Gurung surfaced in Kolkata to announce he was leaving the BJP for the ruling Trinamool. His support brings the TMC one step closer to bagging the 10 Assembly seats in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri districts where the GJM holds command.

Implementing its two-term limit policy for the first time, the ruling CPM released its list for the Kerala elections benching 33 of its sitting MLAs. While six ministers have been re-fielded, along with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, among the five denied tickets was Finance Minister Thomas Isaac.

The sitting BJP MLA of Hojai constituency in Assam, Shiladitya Dev, infamous for his repeated provocative comments against minorities, has threatened to quit the party after he was denied a ticket and replaced by Ramkrishna Ghosh.

And Finally

For Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav, the lockdown was a period of self-abstinence. After a few days of indulgence, when he ate as much as he could, he went on an intense fitness regimen cutting out sweets from his diet, including his all-time favourite — chocolate brownies and ice-cream. The result? He was leaner and lighter by the time IPL started and the difference reflected in his game.

Delhi Confidential: A month after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced setting up of 100 Sainik Schools across the country in PPP mode, a letter went to all regional offices of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti seeking names of five existing Navodaya Vidyalayas that can be converted into Sainik Schools.

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G and Rahel Philipose