Daily Briefing: PM Modi takes first dose of Covid vaccine; TMC goes all out to woo woman voter

The Big Story

The second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking his first dose at AIIMS, New Delhi this morning. So far 1.43 crore healthcare and frontline workers took the vaccine, but today is the first time that the general population are eligible.

Only in the Express

As many as 11 out of the 22 appeals against green clearances issued to 20 projects were dismissed by the National Green Tribunal on the ground that appellants did not approach the Tribunal in time, an analysis by The Indian Express of the orders shows.

Former Attorney General of India, Mukul Rohatgi, who was the guest at The Indian Express Idea Exchange, believes the sedition charge against climate activist Disha Ravi’s arrest “was completely wrong”, asserts contempt proceedings should not be initiated in “insignificant instances”, and says issue of same-sex marriages should be debated in Parliament first.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday received his first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

From the Front Page

A day after some of the senior Congress leaders who have been demanding reforms in the party reiterated their call for change, one of them, Ghulam Nabi Azad, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as someone who “does not hide his true self”.

In an unprecedented decision, the Board of Governors (BoG) at the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, has divested the institute’s director, Anju Seth, of her powers to make appointments and initiate disciplinary action. Seth was appointed as the first woman head of IIM-Calcutta in November 2018.

Must Read

The next few weeks will see the Trinamool Congress turn its focus to a key support base for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee — the woman voter. Even at election rallies, the party is asking voters how safe are women in BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

With higher fuel prices pushing up freight rates, inflation is also likely to raise. While transport companies are currently passing on the higher cost of fuel to consumers by making it more expensive to hire a truck, some smaller players may face working capital issues due to higher operational costs.

Dr Anish Mahajan, the Indian-origin doctor who oversaw golfer Tiger Woods treatment, talks about how his late grandfather Yadav Shivram Mahajan, a five-time Congress MP, influenced him to study public policy before switching to medicine, and his dream of affordable healthcare for all.

In Jharkhand’s Giridih district, a 20-year-old woman and her newborn died outside a Community Health Centre, where neither of the two doctors or AYUSH practitioner were allegedly present to provide timely medical assistance. The woman was carried to the centre on a cot for seven kilometres by relatives due to lack of motorable roads.

ISRO's PSLV-C51 lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Sunday.

ICYMI

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s workhorse rocket system, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), delivered its 53rd successful mission on Sunday by launching Amazonia-1, a 637-kg commercial remote sensing satellite for the Brazilian space research agency INPE, and 18 co-passenger satellites.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged the incident of raising a religious flag on Red Fort during the protesting farmers’ tractor rally through Delhi on January 26 was orchestrated by the BJP-led Union government.

Voting for the elections to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats in Gujarat concluded on Sunday, with several instances of local residents boycotting polling in Amreli, Chhota Udepur and Valsad districts.

Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was declared Covid-positive by a government testing laboratory while two subsequent tests — one at a private lab and another at PGIMER Chandigarh — declared him negative, all within a span of three days.

A crackdown on anti-coup protesters in Myanmar has on Sunday left at least 18 people dead and over 30 wounded, the U.N. Human Rights Office said.

And Finally

A final-year MBBS student from Sion hospital tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday, days after receiving the second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. Doctors said even after both doses, it could take several days for immunity to build.

Delhi confidential: BJP leaders involved in party work in Tamil Nadu were excited on Sunday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that one thing he has been missing after years of public life is that he could not learn Tamil language.

In today’s podcast episode, we breakdown the guidelines that aim to regulate social media, digital news media, and over-the-top (OTT) content platforms.