Daily Briefing: Election 2021 schedule out; Economy exits recession as GDP grows 0.4% in Q3

The poll bugle has been sounded for four states and one Union Territory, with voting spread over a month between March 27 and April 29. The results for all five Assemblies will be announced on May 2. But it’s West Bengal, which will vote in eight phases, that promises to be the most high-profile of them all.

Two years since he joined the Congress, youth leader Hardik Patel is in the midst of campaigning for state-wide local body polls. But he feels his party is not using him enough. “They (Congress leaders) might be wanting to pull me down, push me and bring me down. Let them, I will stand up again,” he told the Indian Express.

A day after the Motera pink-ball Test ended in a little over five sessions, with spinners taking 28 of the 30 wickets to fall, former India captain and batting great Sunil Gavaskar tells The Indian Express that having the right technique and temperament would have helped in negotiating the challenging pitch and conditions.

17, Chandigarh (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Two children at the ongoing farmer agitation against the Centre’s farm laws at Plaza in Sector17, Chandigarh (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

After the GDP contracted by 23.9 per cent and 7.5 per cent in the first two quarters of the year, the Indian economy has exited recession as the GDP grew 0.4 per cent in Q3. The Finance Ministry said the Q3 numbers were a reflection of the further strengthening of a V-shaped recovery, but warned that India was not yet out of the danger of the pandemic.

Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur was released on bail, forty-five days after her arrest by the Haryana Police for leading an allegedly violent protest by factory workers. After her release, Kaur said she would “go back to Singhu” to lend her support to protesting farmers.

The number of protestors at Singhu border near New Delhi may have come down from the peak of about 40,000, but the population of floating farmers, who spend weekends at the protest sites, has not. Large processions of, sometimes, even hundreds of tractors and trailers are being added and, quickly, converted to makeshift caravans. And donations, including from those living abroad, continue to pour in. The daily collection at Singhu these days: an estimated Rs 2-4 lakh.

Heading to hospital, out for work, shopping for clothes — many who were killed during the riots in northeast Delhi last February were going about their lives when they were caught in the violence. A year later, their families can’t help but wonder if things could have been different. In the third of a series on the aftermath of the deadly riots, the Indian Express tracks the families of the 53 victims.

Scrambling to beat the Model Code of Conduct that set in the moment the poll schedule was announced on Friday, West Bengal hiked the daily wage rate for labourers while the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a Bill to reserve 10.5% of the special quota for the Vanniyar community in educational institutions and in appointments to state services.

After the Dantewarda district administration’s Lon Varratu campaign led to over 300 Maoists surrendering in villages over the last eight months, one of them — 20-year-old Pande — died at a guest house in the police lines, reportedly of suicide. But her family says they were not permitted to meet her, while she was in lock-up.

Students dressed as Veer Savarkar on the occasion of Savarkar’s 55th death anniversary at Savarkar memorial at Deccan on Friday. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon) Students dressed as Veer Savarkar on the occasion of Savarkar’s 55th death anniversary at Savarkar memorial at Deccan on Friday. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

Comedian Nalin Yadav and civil engineer Sadakat Khan, who were accused of hurting religious sentiments along with comedian Munawar Faruqi, were granted ad-interim bail by the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Five Congress MLAs were suspended on the first day of the budget session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly after they tried to stop Governor Bandaru Dattatraya from leaving the premises following his address in the House.

A day after 20 gelatin sticks weighing 2.6 kg were found in a Scorpio car parked near the South Mumbai home of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, Mumbai Police found that the vehicle was stolen from Vikhroli 10 days ago.

US President Joe Biden directed U.S. military airstrikes in eastern Syria against facilities belonging to what the Pentagon said were Iran-backed militia, in a calibrated response to recent rocket attacks against U.S. targets in Iraq.

In 2016, Harisal in Amravati became the first digital village on India’s map. But when the Covid-19 pandemic made digital technology a necessity last year, the village found it difficult to keep up and fully utilise it – 40 per cent students in its school could not attend online classes and a much needed tele-medicine service was shut.

Delhi Confidential: The Election Commission’s press conference to announce poll schedule for four states and a Union Territory was a special one for Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. He retired on April 13 as CEC and it was his last presser before demitting office.

