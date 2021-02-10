Daily Briefing: Hopes of rescuing Uttarakhand flood victims dim; Deep Sindhu arrested

Good Morning,

Big Story

It has been more than 48 hours since the flash flood struck Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. Hopes of finding survivors at the Tapovan and Rishi Ganga power project sites are diminishing as rescue agencies recovered six more bodies on Tuesday. So far, 32 bodies have been recovered in the region, with over 170 people still missing.

Only in the Express

A study by the Development Data Lab, a US-based research organisation, has found scant evidence of any systemic gender or religious bias in district and subordinate courts across the country. The study looked at a dataset of 8 crore case records of all district and subordinate courts, from 2010 to 2018, available on the government’s eCourt platform.

Front Page

Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, named as one of the key conspirators in an FIR related to the violence on Republic Day, was arrested by Delhi Police Special cell from Karnal in Haryana. Police sources said a woman, who is a leading actor in Punjabi films, may be called for questioning for allegedly helping him get in touch with friends. with his friends.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi bid a tearful farewell to Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad whose term ends next week. He broke down several times during his 13-minute speech, as he recalled his close association with Azad. . “I will not let you retire,” he told the Congress veteran.

The office premises of news portal NewsClick and residences of its editors, spread across Delhi and Ghaziabad, were searched by the Enforcement Directorate officials in connection with a case of alleged money laundering. “The company has received some funds from abroad…,” an ED official said.

Acknowledging the non-compliance notice received from the government, Twitter said the safety of its employees is a top priority and that it “reached out” to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for a “formal dialogue”.

Must Read

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) released an action plan to combat drug abuse among children. Some of their suggestions? To grant affiliation to boards like CBSE and ICSE based on how actively schools have prevented drug abuse on campus, setting up ‘Prahari Clubs’ for children to discuss issues related to drugs, and the installation of CCTV cameras in schools and drug stores.

While holding relatively liberal views about US politics, Indian Americans are conservative when it comes to issues back in India, a survey of the community has found. For instance, the study states that “Hindus and non-Hindus agree (the latter more so) that white supremacy is a threat in the United States, but significantly diverge on the threat posed by Hindu majoritarianism in India.”

In their farewell speeches to the Rajya Sabha on the expiry of their terms, the four MPs from J&K, including Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, spoke of the past and made a strong pitch for the future. Some prayed for the end of “militancy and terrorism” in J&K, others asked for the restoration of statehood. Azad even dedicated a poem to Kashmiri Pandits.

ICYMI

Indian Railways carried 119.79 million tonnes of freight in January, its highest ever in a month, beating its previous record of 119.74 million tonnes in March 2019.

Nine legislators from the BJP, including national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, seven from the JD(U) as well as an Independent took oath as Ministers in the Nitish Kumar government as part of the much-awaited Cabinet expansion in Bihar.

The Supreme Court stayed the arrest of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and six journalists facing criminal cases over tweets regarding the death of a protester in the Republic Day violence in the national capital during a tractor rally by those protesting against farm laws.

Actor-producer Rajiv Kapoor passed away on February 9 in Mumbai after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 58.

The Indore district court rejected, for the second time, the bail plea of Sadaqat Khan, 23, arrested along with stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui following a show earlier this year.

And Finally

From overcoming illness and facing setbacks to becoming a cult hero who helped England in its famous win in India, Jack Leach has come a long way. Since he became the unlikely hero who helped his team avoid the ultimate embarrassment against Ireland at Lord’s with a knock of 92 and his hand in the Ashes Test, Leach has been England cricket’s endearing story.

Delhi Confidential: A meeting between newly appointed Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Udayanraje Bhonsle outside Sonia Gandhi’s residence created a political buzz. While Patole said it was a chance encounter, he later signalled that he was working to ensure some defections from other parties to the Congress.

In today’s episode of 3 Things, we look at the government’s new programme for volunteers to flag unlawful content online, Punjab’s panel of experts that made recommendations similar to that of the new farm laws, and finally what the WHO said about the origins of Covid-19

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G and Rahel Philipose