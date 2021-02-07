Daily Briefing: SC Judge, HC CJ hail PM Modi; ‘No visible signs of disengagement at LAC,’ says Jaishankar

Good morning,

The Big Story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hailed as “our most popular, vibrant and visionary leader” by Supreme Court judge Justice M R Shah at a virtual event to mark 60 years of the Gujarat High Court. A year ago, Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra’s praise of Modi had been criticised by the Supreme Court Bar Association and the Bar Association of India.

Only in the Express

Former union minister P Chidambaram writes on Union Budget 2021: ” Since I had no expectations, I have no disappointment, but millions of others feel cheated. The Budget has aggravated the divide between the very rich and all others.”

A still from the “Chakka jam” at Ladowal Toll on NH 1 in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) A still from the “Chakka jam” at Ladowal Toll on NH 1 in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

From the Front Page

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said there had been “no visible expression” of disengagement on the ground after India and China agreed to pull out troops from some areas along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. He also outlined eight broad principles and three “mutuals” to mend ties between the two neighbours.

Candidates from the Altaf Bukhari-led Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party had won just three in Srinagar and two in Shopian out of 14 District Development Council seats in each of the two districts. But its candidates were elected to the posts of Chairperson and Vice Chairperson in both the districts after managing to win over Independents to its side.

The three-hour “chakka jam” disrupted traffic on several highways, mainly across Punjab and Haryana, even as farm leaders took steps to ensure there was no repeat of the Republic Day violence. The response, however, was scattered in other parts of the country. And the blockade wasn’t allowed to extend beyond the stipulated 3 pm.

Must Read

If voted to power in the upcoming Kerala assembly elections, the Congress promised to bring a law that would make violations of traditions at the Sabarimala temple a “a cognisable offence”. Saying that the entry of women of menstruating age in the Sabarimala temple still remains an issue, the party released a draft of the proposed legislation even as the LDF government finds itself again in a bind over the issue.

Announced against the backdrop of the migrant worker crisis during the Covid lockdown, a Secretary-level NITI Aayog committee has initiated the process of building a blue-collar job portal, called Unnati, with the aim of providing a single window for job seekers and job providers.The portal uses databases of states as well as the Ministries of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Labour and Employment, and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises.

Ahead of civic polls in Punjab, protesting farmers have positioned themselves outside BJP homes, partymen are scared to visit villages, several have quit, while others have removed BJP flags from vehicles. The BJP has hardly stirred out for campaigning, for fear of the protestors surrounding their venues. “They follow us everywhere,” one BJP leader said.

The intricate murals that adorn the ceilings of Rashtrapati Bhavan are meant to be an expression of the country’s culture and history and stir feelings of national pride in all of its beholders. Inspired by Indian epics and traditional landscapes and made with rich mineral colours and gold leaf, the murals have not always looked as they do now. We trace the history of the artwork that has become part of India’s legacy.

ICYMI

Comedian Munawar Faruqui was released from Indore jail on Saturday night after the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Indore received a “call from a judge of the Supreme Court”, informing them that they had granted Munawar ad-interim bail.

The Sumyukt Kisan Morcha, a combine of 32 farm unions from Punjab, has suspended two farm unions and their leaders – Harpal Sangha and Surjit Singh Phul over the Republic Day violence.

A special court accepted CBI’s closure report clearing gangster Chhota Rajan of charges including attempt to murder for an alleged bid to kill a journalist, covering the crime beat, in 1997.

The suspension of Internet services at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders of Delhi as well as its adjoining areas means that in less than 40 days of 2021, the Centre or state governments have suspended Internet across the country around 10 times.

And Finally

In the current “foodie” culture, with its thriving network of home chefs, photographers, writers and bloggers — many of whom are women — an investigation into the act of ‘domestic cooking’ can open the door to some thorny questions. The recent Malayalam film ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’, too, deals with some of these tough themes, and questions why the kitchen as a domestic space is so deeply embedded in patriarchy.

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G and Rahel Philipose