Daily Briefing: Don’t repeat Shaheen Bagh, Govt tells Opposition; Govt notice to Twitter on restored accounts

Big Story

Initiating the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, the BJP said in the Rajya Sabha that the government’s doors were always open for farmers to resolve the issue amicably, and urged Opposition parties not to turn the agitation into another Shaheen Bagh.

Only in the Express

When the Insurance Act, 2015, comes to Parliament for amendment again after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an increase in FDI limit from 49% to 74% in the insurance sector, the debate will be keenly heard. For, both the BJP and the Congress have opposed — and also backed — raising the limit at different times depending on whether they were in the government or the opposition.

Bengaluru: Indian Air Force’s aerobatic team ‘Suryakiran’ performs during the inauguration of the 13th edition of Aero India, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_03_2021_000163B) Bengaluru: Indian Air Force’s aerobatic team ‘Suryakiran’ performs during the inauguration of the 13th edition of Aero India, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_03_2021_000163B)

Front Page

The Supreme Court refused to set up a commission to probe the Republic Day violence during the tractor rally by farm law protesters, saying the government is already looking into the matter and it did not want to interfere.

Straying from the long-standing norm of reacting only to statements from foreign governments and heads of States, the MEA slammed “celebrities and others” for their comments in support of farmer protests, calling them “neither accurate nor responsible”. This came after pop icon Rihanna, teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg and lawyer-author Meena Harris, niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, spoke out on the farmer protests.

The government has sent an 18-page notice to Twitter for reinstating a number of accounts that were supporting the farmers’ protests despite the IT Ministry directive to block these and warning it of consequences “of non-compliance of directions issued under section 69A of the Act”. On Monday morning, around 100 Twitter accounts went off the platform.

Must Read

The Bihar police has warned that people indulging in criminal activities during law and order incidents, or protest demonstrations and are named in a chargesheet, would find it difficult to get passports, government jobs, financial grants by the state, or even bank loans. Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand police has taken this a step further — it plans to maintain a record of people who make “anti-national” or “anti-social” posts on social media.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change has recommended that the government assuage concerns raised over the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019, including over creation of a national databank of crime scene DNA profiles and fears of communities being targeted.

The Congress received approximately Rs 20 crore in donations from the ITC Limited and its subsidiary companies between April 1, 2019, and March 31, 2020, making it one of the most prominent corporate donors to the grand old party the last financial year.

PM Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Chauri Chaura Centenary Celebrations by video link on Thursday. But why is the town significant? Located halfway between Gorakhpur and Deoria in UP, it’s here that a violent clash between policemen and peasants in 1922 caused Mahatma Gandhi to halt the non-cooperation movement. We explain the history and significance of the town.

ICYMI

Praveen Sinha, a Gujarat cadre IPS officer who supervised investigations into the coal scam cases and is currently leading the probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has been Amed the interim chief of the CBI.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and journalist Rajdeep Sardesai approached the Supreme Court over the multiple FIRs filed against them over their “misleading” tweets on violence during farmers’ tractor rally in Delhi on January 26.

Ninety-eight days after he was arrested by the ED and Customs in mutiple cases related to the gold smuggling episode, senior Kerala IAS officer and former principal secretary to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, M Sivasankar was released on bail on Wednesday.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has announced that he’ll step down as the online retailer major’s CEO later this year, after 27 years at the helm. He will hand over the reins to Andy Jassy, the head of Amazon’s cash-cow cloud computing division.

And Finally

England’s tour of India has come at an interesting time in the bigger picture back home in England. With the pandemic throwing a spanner in the works, the domestic T20 competition yet to take off, and broadcasters unable to cough up the money the BCCI thought it could earn for broadcast rights, the birthplace of the sport needs the game’s biggest drawcard like never before.

Delhi Confidential: Speaker Om Birla has been praised for rarely losing his cool and for his efforts to take everyone along. But on Wednesday he raised his voice to say “chup” to AAP MP Bhagwant Mann, who was among the first opposition MPs to rush to the well protesting against the government handling of the farmers’ agitation.

In today’s episode of 3 Things, we look at why Sri Lanka has cancelled its port deal with India, the consequences of the education budget being cut for the first time in 5 years, and finally, we take a quick look at China’s attempts at vaccine diplomacy.

