Daily Briefing: India clinches historic test win in Gabba; SC panel says will try to convince farmers

Good morning,

Big story

No words for a headline. That was how we summed up India’s improbable Test win against Australia in today’s edition. On a cracked-up Day 5 pitch, India chased down 324 runs at the Gabbatoir, a fortress that has not been breached in 32 years. It seemed like a mountain to climb but a squad of swashbuckling youngsters, most of them filling in for injured first team players, pulled off the impossible.

India after chasing 328 to win the Test series against Australia 2-1, at Brisbane, Tuesday. It was the first loss for Australia at ‘Fortress Gabba’ in 32 years. (Photo credit: BCCI) India after chasing 328 to win the Test series against Australia 2-1, at Brisbane, Tuesday. It was the first loss for Australia at ‘Fortress Gabba’ in 32 years. (Photo credit: BCCI)

Only in the Express

As the government prepares for another round of talks with protesting farmers Wednesday, RSS No. 2 and General Secretary of the organisation, Suresh (Bhaiyyaji) Joshi speaks to The Indian Express.

A cement company in which Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s family holds 49 per cent stake, and his wife is a Director, has received a bulk of the purchase orders for state government works in the first 10 months of the current financial year.

From the Front Page

A day ahead of the next round of talks between the Centre and farmer unions opposed to the new agriculture laws, the Supreme Court-appointed committee of experts held its first meeting in New Delhi. Its members said they would “try to convince” the protesting farmers while seeking views of other farmer organisations and the government.

Days after WhatsApp announced it was delaying the implementation of its latest privacy and policy update in India, the IT ministry wrote to the company’s global CEO, asking him to scrap the update as it “has the potential to infringe on core values of data privacy.”

Must read

After meeting with the Information and Broadcasting Ministry for the second time, the makers of Tandav said that they will drop certain contentious scenes from the political thriller web series. During their first meeting with the ministry, the makers and a few representatives of Amazon Prime were called to explain their stand on complaints that alleged the show hurt religious sentiments.

A 25-year-old Muslim man named Sohail Mansuri was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani district following a complaint by a 22-year-old woman — the first such arrest under the state’s controversial new anti-conversion law.

Early Tuesday, Dr Shanta, chairperson of The Cancer Institute at Adyar in Chennai, and doyen of oncology, who focused her expertise over half a century in trying to make cancer care affordable in the country, died of a heart attack. Her students and colleagues fondly recall how she blazed a trail in India’s fight against cancer.

Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, and Seychelles. These are the countries set to receive doses of India’s indigenous Covid-19 vaccines. On January 20, a consignment of 1 lakh doses of Serum Institute of India’s Covishield will reach Male, making Maldives, along with Bhutan, the first recipients of the Indian government’s gift. Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius will also get doses once they give necessary regulatory approvals.

ICYMI

In the first crack in the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), the People’s Conference led by Sajad Lone pulled out of the alliance on Tuesday, citing the fielding of proxy candidates in J&K’s District Development Council (DDC) polls as a reason.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee called the BJP “more dangerous than the Maoists” and accused the party of making false promises to the people before elections and then doing a vanishing act after winning.

The declaration of results of the gram panchayat polls in Maharashtra triggered claims of victory by rival political parties, with both the BJP and NCP claiming to have bagged the most number of wins.

The Congress and five other parties — CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), AIUDF and Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) — announced their ‘grand alliance’ for the Assembly elections in Assam likely to be held in March – April, bringing an end to speculation on whether the party will finally go with the AIUDF.

The panel probing the Bhandara fire incident, in which 10 newborns died at the district hospital on January 9, submitted its report to the state government and fixed responsibility for the accident on some senior officials.

And Finally

With the Co-WIN software to facilitate the vaccination process glitching at health centres across Maharashtra, health care officials are bracing for the challenge of entering daily vaccination data manually. In some places, this has already begun.

Delhi Confidential: In the run-up to the West Bengal assembly elections, the Centre decided to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary year of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23 this year at a national and international level. A high-level committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been constituted to decide the programmes, and to supervise the commemoration.

In today’s episode of ‘3 Things’, we look at the Indian Air Force’s recent acquisition of 83 Tejas Light Combat Aircrafts, India’s plan to supply Covid vaccines to neighbouring countries and finally, India’s historic win against Australia at Gabba.

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G and Rahel Philipose