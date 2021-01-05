Daily briefing: ‘Daughters of farmers’ on tractors headed for Delhi; Little headway in JNU violence probe

The Big Story

Representatives of the farmer unions who met the Centre for talks have refused to budge from their demand to repeal the new farm laws. While the Centre is of the view that both sides should “meet half-way to find a way forward”, the farmers have categorically rejected it. The next round of talks will be held on January 8.

Meanwhile, women from several villages in Haryana have been receiving training to drive tractors as part of the farmers plan to take out a “tractor parade” to New Delhi on the occasion of Republic if talks with the Centre fail. Farm unions don’t just hope to attract eyeballs but also send a message that their families stand behind them in the agitation.

Only in the Express

Amidst a social media campaign by Hindu right-wing groups and Sikh organisations against halal certification for products in the country, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has removed the word from its ‘Red Meat Manual’.

It has been a year since 100 masked persons went on a rampage inside the JNU campus. While no arrests have been made and no chargesheet has been filed in the case, the university has shelved its internal probe. A police source said the special investigation team formed to probe the violence couldn’t gather conclusive evidence since the lockdown.

A Delhi-based nurse has been accused of illegally approaching an India cricketer for confidential team information, as she wanted to bet on IPL matches. The cricketer, who represented India a couple of years back, reported the matter to the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU).

From the Front Page

Bharat Biotech chairman and managing director Dr Krishna Ella has sought a week’s time to prove the “hypothesis” that the vaccine developed by his company will be effective on mutant strains of the novel coronavirus. Though the company hasn’t revealed the price of the two-dose vaccine, it has stockpiled around 10 million doses.

A day after clashes were reported during a rally by right-wing organisations, the local administration in Indore partially demolished 13 houses in the minority-dominated Chandan Khedi village last Wednesday, stating these were illegal encroachments on government land. The demolition work was carried out with oral consent without any demolition notice.

The Income Tax Department conducted surveys at the offices of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Larsen & Toubro Ltd as part of an ongoing tax investigation against the two firms by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, said sources.

ICYMI

After Adani, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance has said the company would always support the demand of the farmers for “fair and profitable price on a predictable basis” for their produce.

Income Tax officials Monday went to the premises of Robert Vadra to record his statement for summons issued earlier in relation to alleged tax evasion in land deals.

Odisha police has registered a case against 13 persons after a BJP leader and his associate were hacked to death in Cuttack district.

Sourav Ganguly is stable and likely to be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, Woodlands Hospital MD & CEO Dr Rupali Basu told reporters on Monday.

Must Read

Even as the families of the three youths killed in an alleged encounter in Srinagar protest claiming that the gunfight was staged, the J&K Police released two videos on Twitter, in which forces can be seen making announcements during the “encounter”, asking the three youths to surrender. However, there is no response or any sound of firing from the other side.

Around 1,800 migratory birds, most of them Bar-Headed Geese, have been found dead in the lake sanctuary in Himachal Pradesh since Monday last week. The samples have now tested positive for avian influenza or bird flu. Himachal has now become the fifth state to report suspected cases of bird flu after Haryana, Rajasthan, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.

And Finally…

Delhi confidential: With Rahul Gandhi expected to return from abroad this week, the West Bengal Congress is keen that he visits the state to address a rally or hold a roadshow later this month to set the ball rolling for the party’s Assembly election campaign.

