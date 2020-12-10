Daily Briefing: Centre offers concessions, farmers stand their ground; 2019 NRC list not ‘final’, Guwahati HC told

A look at the top news today, December 10, 2020.

The Big Story

The current impasse in talks between the Centre and farmers is likely to prolong as the latter rejected proposals ranging from a written assurance on continuation of minimum support price (MSP)-based procurement and ensuring parity in transactions inside and outside existing Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) mandis.

Farmers watch a movie on projector at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Farmers watch a movie on projector at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

From the Front Page

The expert committee scrutinising applications by three firms for emergency use authorisation of their Covid-19 vaccines in India met for the first time on Wednesday and sought additional late-stage safety and efficacy data from their ongoing clinical trials, sources told The Indian Express.

The “Final NRC” had excluded 19 lakh odd persons in August last year. The new Assam NRC Coordinator Hitesh Sarma, however, contends that the final NRC is “yet to be published” by the Registrar General of India. He filed an affidavit in the High Court stating that the August list was a “Supplementary NRC” and that it included 4,700-odd ineligible names.

The BJP government in Karnataka passed a revised version of a Bill that was passed in 2010, banning cow slaughter. The new Bill envisages a ban on all forms of cattle slaughter and an increased jail term for offenders from three to seven years or fines ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh or both.

Only in the Express

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes on federalism: “The most far-reaching change in the Indian Constitution on federalism was GST. It does increase centralisation in the system. But no matter what one thinks of GST, warts and all, it is a product of the cooperation of the states, who still have a significant role in shaping it.”

In an exclusive interview with the Indian Express, former J&K Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said that forming the People’s Alliance of Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) with other parties was the “beginning” of the fight for restoring J&K’s special status.

Following the large-scale migration of migrant and other unorganised sector workers in the aftermath of the Covid-induced lockdown, the Labour and Employment Ministry is now developing a database of these workers, which it hopes to operationalise by May-June next year.

Must Read

A new study has found that meat was a dominant part of the diet in urban and rural settlements of the Indus Valley Civilisation in northwest India. The meat of pigs, cattle, buffalo, sheep and goat, as well as dairy products were commonly consumed by people of the era.

The late father of former BJP MLA R S Pathania has figured in the list prepared by the J&K administration of 266 illegal beneficiaries of the multi-crore Roshni land scam. But Pathania insists that no one in his family is in possession of state land.

ICYMI

The Maharashtra Cabinet approved a draft bill, which contains provisions of stern punishment, including death penalty, for crimes like rape, acid attack and child abuse.

Health officials in Andhra Pradesh have said that excessive use of bleaching powder and chlorine, as part of Covid-19 sanitation drives, could be behind the mystery illness in Eluru.

The Union Cabinet has approved setting up of public WiFi networks across the country under the Prime Minister WiFi Access Network Interface (PM- WANI) scheme.

Following intervention from BJP central leadership, Tripura CM Biplab Deb called off a public meeting to seek the people’s mandate on whether he should continue in office.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavror has described India as an “object” of the West’s “persistent, aggressive, and devious” policy against China in the Indo-Pacific.

And Finally…

What does it take to be a long-jump champion with a life altering kidney condition? Anju Bobby George, India’s only medallist at the World Athletics Championship, recalls the struggles she faced after she discovered that she had only one kidney.

Delhi confidential: Campaigning in Jammu and Kashmir for the District Development Council (DDC) elections has been a tough task. But BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain, who has been stationed in the union territory for the party campaign, appears to be enjoying the grandeur of it.

In today’s podcast episode, we are looking at how hundreds of farmers protesting in the national capital are sustaining the agitation.

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G and Rahel Philipose

Express Cartoon by EP Unny. Express Cartoon by EP Unny.

