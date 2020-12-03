Daily Briefing: UK clears Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine; Farmers keen to address stubble fine, MSP, power subsidy

A look at the top news today, December 3, 2020.

The Big Story

Britain became the first country in the West to grant emergency use approval to a vaccine it said should reach the most vulnerable people early “next week”. However, the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, which they say is 95% effective, is not on top of India’s wishlist. A minus 70 degrees Celsius cold chain requirement and Pfizer’s delivery commitment with several other countries are being cited as reasons for India being less enthused by its rollout.

Perhaps British Prime Minister Boris Johnson might have a thing or two to share about the inoculation process if and when he arrives in India next year. He has been sounded out by New Delhi through informal channels to attend the Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest.

From the Front Page

What is on table, besides the scrapping of the farm laws, for round 2 of talks between the Centre and the 35 farmers leaders? Farmers are keen to discuss an ordinance that could impose a penalty of upto Rs 1 crore or jail term upto five years or both for stubble burning.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to try and resolve the standoff.

China, according to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, has embraced the expansionist ideals of the emperors of its past and is trying to spread its influence. “It is not bothered about what the world thinks about it. It is pursuing its goal,” Bhagwat said.

“In a Union Territory, a DDC member is as good as an MLA in the former state.” That was one of the senior politicians who is in fray for the DDC polls in J&K. There are five former ministers, an ex-MP and over 20 ex-MLAs and MLCs contesting in the polls. Many of them “don’t see any point in waiting indefinitely” for the Union Territory to become a state.

Only in the Express

After reviewing the 100-year-old practice of recruiting bungalow peons for Railway officers, the Railway Board decided that while fresh peons — usually engaged by officers as per their wishes — will not be recruited, the ones working will continue at officer’s homes and vacant posts will be filled from the existing pool.

Must Read

Two months ago, the Mandavis, along with five other families, had fled their homes in Gumiyapal, Chhattisgarh to escape Naxals who were allegedly targeting families of those working with the police and other security agencies. Today, they ask themselves — will we ever return?

Disabled passengers in Mumbai are struggling to travel on suburban trains as access to escalators and lifts has remained cut off across stations on western and central lines since March. But officials argue that the need to make these amenities functional has not yet arisen as footfall remains low.

An important inquest in London is assessing whether air pollution was behind the death of a nine-year-old child, Ella Adoo Kissi-Debrah, in February 2013. If confirmed, Ella’s death could possibly become the first in the world to be legally certified as having been caused by “foul air”.

Even as Uttar Pradesh’s recent ‘love jihad’ ordinance continues to spur debate across the country, the Karnataka High Court has said that an adult’s right to marry a person of her or his choice is a fundamental right that cannot be denied on the basis of caste or religion by anybody.

ICYMI

A tweet by BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya was tagged as “manipulated media”, marking the first time the feature has shown up on timelines in India.

Amid a clash with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray following his visit to Mumbai, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, “I’m not here to snatch anything away. Why are you worried?”

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s scheduled address to the Oxford Union on Wednesday was cancelled at the last moment due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The Jharkhand government kicked off the procurement process for what is expected to be a bumper paddy crop this season.

Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page, the star of ‘Juno’ and ‘Inception’, has come out as transgender.

And Finally

During England’s third T20I vs South Africa on Tuesday, an English analyst named Nathan Leamon hung a series of numbers and letters on clipboards from the dressing room balcony sending coded messages to skipper Eoin Morgan — a move that has garnered a mixed response from fans and experts alike.

Delhi Confidential: On a day he turned 60, BJP president J P Nadda was flooded with greetings from across the country, but his own tweet on the occasion may have taken many by surprise. Nadda tweeted pictures of his twin brother – Jagat Bhushan Nadda greeting him.

In today’s episode of the Three Things podcast, we’re looking at a complaint about the COVID-19 vaccine trials in India. Then, we’re looking at an Indore resident’s quest that caused the Bombay High Court to pull up the police.

Leela Prasad G and Rahel Philipose

Express Cartoon by EP Unny. Express Cartoon by EP Unny.

