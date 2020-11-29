Daily Briefing: BJP deploys its big guns for Hyderabad municipal polls; Farmers to take call on Amit Shah’s offer to hold talks

A look at the top news today, November 29, 2020.

Good morning,

The Big Story

With security forces, aided by state-of-the-art technology, making cross-border infiltration difficult, terrorists now rely more on tunnels to launch attacks in Kashmir. These cross-border tunnels, according to Intelligence sources, were initially dug by a Pakistani smuggler. As time passed, the tunnels have grown “sophisticated”, with help from Pakistan Rangers.

From the Front Page

Farmers camping at Delhi’s borders will take a call today on Union Minister Amit Shah’s offer to hold talks as soon as they move to a designated protest site in Burari. The farmers are keen on holding their protest at Jantar Mantar, in the heart of the capital, but what they are being offered instead is a location on the outskirts.

Security personnel deployed to stop farmers from entering Delhi. (Express photo by: Gajendra Yadav) Security personnel deployed to stop farmers from entering Delhi. (Express photo by: Gajendra Yadav)

Never before has a municipal election in Telangana or the erstwhile combined state of Andhra Pradesh saw Union Ministers and Chief Minister from another state drive a high-octane campaign. The election, in fact, gives the party an opportunity to test its strategy and strength for a bigger battle for the state and beyond.

After a gap of six years, India revived the Indian Ocean troika with Sri Lanka and Maldives. In a shift from the past, the members decided to broadbase the maritime security dialogue and include “terrorism”, “radicalisation”, “drugs”, “army and human trafficking” etc.

Only in the Express

A recent inquiry report has laid bare how the Central Government’s pre-Matric scholarship for poor minority students was illegally diverted in Assam. Over the last two years, operators of Customer Service Points (CSPs) linked the scholarships to fake bank accounts using their own mobile numbers, generated OTPs and withdrew money.

Since March, 40-year-old Nizamuddin Basti-resident Mehnaz Bano and her friends have produced close to 20,000 face masks in a rainbow of colours — 14,000 of these masks were given out for free. The masks are placed at community toilets, schools and the community centre for people to freely take.

Must Read

The deployment of over 100,000 soldiers belonging to two big armies — India’s and China’s — strung out over 872 km in some of the harshest climates in the world, is simply without parallel in military history. The Indian Express looks at how soldiers are fighting fit even as temperatures continue to fall steadily.

Former US President Barack Obama’s vivid, novelistic new memoir ‘A Promised Land’ brings to life his fairytale political career from state legislator to America’s first Black president. But it is also a wonderful story of family relationships, the occasional strains and tensions but also the boundless love.

With classrooms relegated to the virtual sphere, students are finding new ways to cheat during online examinations, including in the country’s prestigious IITs. To ensure academic integrity, the Ministry of Education has set up a 10-member committee to suggest measures for ensuring academic integrity in centrally-funded educational institutions.

ICYMI

Four days after the UP government approved the draft of the ‘Love Jihad’ law, the state’s governor gave assent to the ordinance.

The SEBI has barred NDTV promoters, Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, from the securities market for two years.

A recent sero survey conducted in five slums in Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade showed that 75 per cent of the population tested positive for Covid antibodies.

The seaplane service between the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Narmada district and Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad has been suspended for 15 days.

The fire in the ICU of a Rajkot hospital that killed five and injured six could have been caused by an overheated humidifier or ventilator, officials said.

And Finally…

Rashtraman, a comic book hero created as part of a satire on contemporary politics, is now back in Rashtrayana II: Divide and Fool. Rashtraman’s universe of puns and campiness is ruled by Proganghi’s ideological warfare, saffron-clad Vigil Aunty’s moral policing, and Cowboy the gau guardian.

For a while now, the concerns that a lot of people have made about Twitter is that of addiction, toxicity and fake news. In this weekly podcast episode of Our Own Devices, we look at how the platform affects its users and what the steps that the company has taken to address some of these issues.

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G and Rahel Philipose

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Live News, download Indian Express App.