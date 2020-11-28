Daily Briefing: Protesting farmers clash with cops near Delhi; GDP contracts for second consecutive quarter

A look at the top news today, November 28, 2020.

The stage for the latest showdown between police and farmers protesting the newly enacted farm laws was at the Singhu border, one of the main access points to reach New Delhi. Like the previous day, police rained tear gas shells, sprayed water and used lathis to block the farmers march. A farmer also accused police of digging up pits on roads to slow them down.

Our Punjab edition has the most exhaustive coverage on the farmers protest march. Here, we look at who is protesting and why. And a 45-year-old who mobilised farmers from 40 villages died on the way to Delhi.

From the Front Page

The economy is in recession, at least technically, as the country’s GDP contracted for the second consecutive quarter. However, the July-September quarter data (7.5 per cent contraction) was a significant improvement over the unprecedented 23.9 per cent year-on-year contraction in April-June.

As polling for the first ever District Development Council in J&K begins today, we catch up with Khalida Bibi, one of the 89 women candidates contesting in the election. She is up against Farhana Akthar of Congress and three Independents—all marking their debuts.

A request from a 83-year-old jail inmate, who has Parkinson’s disease, to access a straw and sipper cup has become a textbook case of how insensitive legal procedure can be. That old man is Jesuit priest Stan Swamy, who was arrested by the NIA in the Elgar Parishad case. From his arrest on October 7, the two items have been tossed from one desk to another.

Only in the Express

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: “The Central Government may, by hook or crook, ride out the current Punjab-based farmers’ agitation. But the underlying logic of the situation can sow the seeds of a long term crisis. The existential stakes in this agitation for both the farmers and the government are high; but the possibility of a good faith material resolution of the problem is low.”

In an interview with the Indian Express, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke about his plan to tackle the financial stress on the state economy, on the BJP’s “vendetta politics” and on contesting BMC and other municipal corporation polls along with allies NCP and Congress.

When the coronavirus pandemic struck less than two years after he made Kerala his home, 30-year-old coconut climber and Chhattisgarh-native Ranjeet Singh Paikra knew he had to do all that he could to help the people of his adopted state. He and his co-workers pooled together their savings to contribute Rs 52,000 to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

Must Read

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Agra on Sunday after he allegedly threatened to “blow up” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. According to police, the boy had sent the threat by WhatsApp on the state’s Dial 112 helpline number.

The Sikh community in the UK has been rallying together on social media to express outrage against the hate crime faced by a young school boy in Telford Shropshire. In a video circulated widely on social media, the Sikh boy is seen being assaulted by two others in school uniform as he was walking back home from class.

ICYMI

The J&K police prevented former CM Mehbooba Mufti from holding a press conference at her residence, where she claims to have been “illegally detained yet again”.

A day after TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari resigned as chairman of Hooghly River Bridge Commission, sources in the BJP said he would join the party soon.

In relief to actor Kangana Ranaut, the Bombay High Court on Friday quashed and set aside the BMC order to demolish a part of her office in Bandra.

Hyderabad-based drugmaker Hetero Drugs, through its biologics arm, will be producing “over” 100 million doses of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ starting in 2021.

Smith, Finch and Maxwell, the men who had a forgettable run in the UAE, lead Australia to a comprehensive win over India in the first ODI.

And Finally

The owner of a missing one-and-a-half-year-old Tibetan Mastiff has announced a reward of Rs 31,000 for anyone who is able to find his pet. The dog, named Pablo, went missing from his home in Chandigarh’s Sector 25 after firecrackers lit during Diwali triggered his anxiety.

📽️ Explained: Will Indian apps benefit from ban on Chinese apps

Leela Prasad G and Rahel Philipose

Express Cartoon by EP Unny. Express Cartoon by EP Unny.

