Daily Briefing: Diego Maradona dies at 60; BJP claims ‘Lalu Tape’, telling MLA to skip speaker’s vote

Diego Maradona is no more. Some players who came after him might be spoken of in the same breadth, but there will only be one Diego Maradona. And it is with good reason he was the joint winner of FIFA Player of the Century award. His magical feet, his breathtaking slalom runs and his determination to make his own destiny. That is Maradonna. One would run out of superlatives describing him.

Our sports correspondent Sandip G pays tribute to the legend in this beautiful obituary. His colleagues Shamik Chakrabarty and Mihir Vasavda look at Maradona’s time in Italy and his on big stages.

Fans pay tribute to Diego Maradona in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Fans pay tribute to Diego Maradona in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

From the Front Page

Voicing his concern over “judicial overreach”, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu cited curbs on Diwali fireworks ban, denying the executive a role in the appointment of judges and monitoring investigations as examples of the courts overstepping their limits.

PDP youth chief Waheed ur Rehman Parra was arrested by the NIA in connection with a terror case against suspended J&K officer Devinder Singh. The PDP, however, sought to draw a connection between his arrest and the DDC polls in which Parra is contesting from Pulwama.

The Centre has brought back night curfews in its fresh containment guidelines in which states have been given more elbow room to impose local restrictions on public movement and gatherings. However, states cannot seal borders and no separate approval would be needed for inter-state movement.

Former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi released an audio clip purportedly featuring RDJ chief Lalu Prasad Yadav telling a BJP MLA to skip Wednesday’s Speaker’s election. In the tape, the man said to be Lalu offers the MLA ministerial berth should the Grand Alliance topple the NDA government and get Speaker of its choice.

Only in the Express

Despite testing positive for and recovering from the debilitating Covid-19 infection himself, 62-year-old Dr Jalil Parkar, continues to spend hours in the hospital treating patients — much like countless other corona warriors, risking everything so that their patients can be secure.

Must Read

Ahmed Patel, “one of the pillars of the Congress”, who passed away early Wednesday fighting multiple organ failure post-Covid, was the go-to man whenever the party faced trouble. Which meant quite often.

Braving the cold blast of water canons and breaking police barricades erected along the Ambala-Delhi National Highway, farmers pushed forward with their quest to march to the national capital as part of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ call scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

Due to the curtailment of railway operations in many parts of the country, smaller cities are now showing faster air growth, those tracking the sector have said.

ICYMI

# Hours before the “very severe” Cyclone Nivar made landfall along the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast, the Tamil Nadu government evacuated about 1.25 lakh people to relief camps.

# The SC stayed the Andhra Pradesh HC order restraining the media from reporting the FIR registered in connection with alleged irregularities in land deadlings in Amaravati.

# Citing the “security scenario”, the MHA informed Lok Sabha that it will not be able to disclose information relating to suspension of telecom and internet services in Jammu & Kashmir.

# Mumbai Fire Brigade’s Chief Fire Officer, Shashikant Kale, was removed from his post after he was found to have hidden information of corruption charges against him while applying to be considered for the President’s Meritorious Service Award.

# Malayalam film ‘Jallikattu’ is India’s official entry to the Best International Feature Film category of the 93rd Academy Awards.

And Finally…

Police are awaiting the DNA test report of a three-year-old Labrador in Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad district to settle a dispute where one claimant is alleging that police are favouring the other due to his political connections.

Delhi confidential: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey appears to be unfazed by the Lok Sabha Speaker not paying heed to his demand for the removal of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor from the post of chairman of the IT standing committee. On Wednesday, he wrote to Speaker Om Birla again.

In today’s episode of the Three Things podcast, we are looking at why a proposal suggesting that big corporates be allowed to open banks has sparked such a controversy.

Express Cartoon by EP Unny. Express Cartoon by EP Unny.

