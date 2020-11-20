Daily briefing: Bihar education minister resigns over corruption case; first signs of ‘herd immunity’ in Pune

November 20, 2020: A look at the top news today.

With the Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca showing promising results, especially among the older adults, vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII) said it will likely apply to India’s top drug regulator next month for emergency approval for its limited use on frontline workers and the elderly. And it is likely to be available for the rest of the public by March-April 2021.

In a sign that small population groups in Pune have acquired immunity from Covid, a new study revealed that 85 per cent of those surveyed in over 15 municipal wards have developed protective antibodies.

JD(U) leader Mewalal Choudhary resigned as Bihar Education Minister within an hour of taking charge after coming under attack from opposition parties over alleged discrepancy in the appointment of assistants and scientists during his tenure (2010-2015) as Bihar Agriculture University.

China perceives a “rising India as a rival” and wants to constrain its strategic partnership with the US, its allies and other democracies, the US State Department has said in a report. It has underlined that China intends to displace the US as the world’s foremost power.

Aiming to eliminate manual scavenging across the country by August 2021, the government has come up with a set of key measures that includes amending the Manual Scavenging Act to make mechanised cleaning of sewers and septic tanks mandatory.

The new Parliament complex will have 120 office spaces spread over four floors—lower ground, upper ground, first and second floor—and will also have a reading room for MPs. Other upgrades include “open-to-all” public galleries with museum-grade features and six entrances.

Sharmila Tagore on Soumitra Chatterjee: The basis of our friendship was his persona, his values, just the inimitable way he was. There was so much to learn from him, he leaves behind a rich legacy.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic will leave long-term scars on the Indian economy, according to Oxford Economics, as its potential growth would average just 4.5 per cent over 2020-2025, as opposed to its pre-virus forecast of 6.5 per cent. A well-designed fiscal stimulus would have limited the damage but India fared poorly in its fiscal response.

After making impressive gains in Bihar, Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM is hoping to repeat its success in next year’s assembly polls in West Bengal by fielding Muslim candidates and raise issues such as the CAA and NRC. However, BJP leaders assess that the move would be to their advantage in consolidating Hindu votes in the state.

She topped her school in class XII Board exams but failed to clear NEET in 2018. Undeterred by what she calls an “unfair” exam system, A Gomathi studied for 20 hours a day as her parents, daily wage workers, struggled to run the family. Now, she was among 227 government school students who got medical seats thanks to the 7.5 per cent reservation introduced by the state.

Delhi confidential: At an event to release a book on a collection of President Ram Nath Kovind’s speeches on Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar recalled their long association

In today’s episode of the Three Things, we look at why DDC elections are a revival of politics in J&K, how the economic crisis is affecting working women in Delhi, and what the conviction of Hafiz Saeed means.

