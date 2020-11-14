Daily briefing: Ex-NC MLA stopped from flying to Dubai, govt to amend order; Ayodhya to be Vedic city, says Yogi

November 14, 2020: A look at the top news today.

Good morning,

The top headlines this morning: heavy shelling by Pakistan along border areas results in casualties, deadlock remains between government and representatives of Punjab farmer unions, and a Kashmiri politician was stopped from travelling abroad.

Big story

In one of the worst flare-ups along the Line of Control in recent times, four soldiers, a BSF jawan and at least four civilians, including a seven-year-old boy were killed in “unprovoked ceasefire violation” by Pakistan. Sources told The Indian Express that at least “six to eight” Pakistani soldiers were killed in Indian firing, including two Special Service Group commandos.

From the Front Page

There was no breakthrough even after talks between the government and representatives of Punjab farmer unions lasted nearly eight hours over the new farm laws, with both sides refusing to budge. The discussions over restarting train services to Punjab also remained inconclusive.

The blanket order that prevents Kashmiri politicians from travelling outside India remains even more than a year after it was issued in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370. Former National Conference (NC) MLA Altaf Ahmad Wani learnt this the hard way when he was stopped from boarding a flight to Dubai at the Delhi airport.

Outward remittances by resident Indians hit a seven-month high of $1.65 billion in September, with a bulk of it sent on account of maintenance of relatives, as gifts, and to pay for education. The sharp increase in outflows over the last several years has come at a time when India has witnessed a weak investment and business climate.

Must read

The Jharkhand High Court has listed for hearing this month a petition urging it to take suo motu cognizance of the findings on an investigation by The Indian Express, which revealed how a nexus of middlemen, banking correspondents, school staff and government officials illegally diverted funds disbursed under the Centre’s pre-Matric scholarship for poor minority students.

In a relief to the former ICICI Bank chief executive officer Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar, the adjudicating authority under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Friday said their assets attached by the Enforcement Directorate do not qualify as proceeds of crime.

In Uttarakhand, whose forests are home to many of the more than two dozen species of owl, the vehicle of Goddess Lakshmi, whose blessings many Indians seek on Deepawali, the Forest Department has sounded a statewide alert and officials have increased their vigil to try and foil poachers. Staff have been asked to increase patrolling to detect suspicious activity.

In a bid to bring in some much needed cheer among Covid-19 patients, hospitals across Mumbai are recasting cherished Diwali rituals. For critical patients and those on oxygen support, hospitals are trying to wash away isolation blues by coming up with special Diwali menus or allowing their families to send sweets and food.

ICYMI

Decks were cleared for the formation of a new government in Bihar with Nitish Kumar, who is set to return as CM, handing over to Governor Phagu Chauhan his resignation letter.

BJP president J P Nadda has rejigged the organisation, giving responsibilities to the newly appointed office-bearers. P Muralidhar Rao was given charge of key state Madhya Pradesh.

With less than a month left for polls to local bodies, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Friday temporarily stepped aside from his role as the CPI(M) Kerala secretary.

Yogi Adityanath said people of Ayodhya had suffered a lot of “injustice and humiliation” to get a grand Ram temple built. He promised to put Ayodhya on the map “as a Vedic City”.

A day after the AG granted consent for initiation of criminal contempt of court proceedings over his tweets, Kunal Kamra said he does not intend to retract his tweets or apologise for them.

And Finally

Virat Kohli missing the last three Tests against Australia to attend the birth of his child might go down as the most famous, if not the most discussed, paternity break in the history of the game. But it’s not just the neutrals who are mourning, the Indian captain would be dearly missed by the broadcasters, a testament to his brand, stature and fan following.

Delhi confidential: Home Minister Amit Shah’s profile picture was temporarily removed from his Twitter account on Thursday, causing a minor flutter in the ministry.

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G and Shreyasi Jha

Express Cartoon by EP Unny. Express Cartoon by EP Unny.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Live News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd