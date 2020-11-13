Daily briefing: Tejashwi wants postal ballot recount; AG nod for contempt case against Kunal Kamra over tweets

November 13, 2020: A look at the top news today.

Good morning,

The Big Story

To boost the coronavirus-hit economy, which likely entered into a technical recession for the first time in history, and ramp-up capital expenditure, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a new scheme to incentivise job creation, measures for 26 stressed sectors, benefits for home buyers and real estate developers as part of Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package worth Rs 2,65,080 crore.

From The Front Page

Raising the barriers for NGOs seeking foreign funding, the Centre said organisations must have operated for at least three years and spent a minimum of Rs 15 lakh on its core activities during this period for registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. And the donor must give it in writing the purpose for which the contribution was made.

Countering RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s claim that the rejected postal ballots could have made the difference for the Mahagathbandhan candidates, Bihar’s Chief Electoral Officer told The Indian Express that all postal ballots in Hilsa, where the winning margin (12 votes) was less than number of invalid postal ballots, were recounted and found to be in order.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra will be charged with criminal contempt of court over his “highly objectionable” tweets on the Supreme Court and a judge after Attorney General K K Venugopal granted his consent for initiating the proceedings.

Mumbai Indians allrounder Krunal Pandya was stopped and questioned for three hours at the Mumbai airport for allegedly trying to bring in undeclared diamond-studded and other luxury watches, estimated to be about Rs 1 crore. Krunal will have to pay customs duty and a fine to retain the watches, sources said.

The Winning Touch: This photograph by The Indian Express’ Special Photographer Arul Horizon — of a homeless person suspected of Covid with a health worker near Sassoon Hospital in Pune — has been selected as one of the winning entries in the categories of “Best Photograph on a Humanitarian Subject” by the Press Institute of India and the International Committee of the Red Cross. The Winning Touch: This photograph by The Indian Express’ Special Photographer Arul Horizon — of a homeless person suspected of Covid with a health worker near Sassoon Hospital in Pune — has been selected as one of the winning entries in the categories of “Best Photograph on a Humanitarian Subject” by the Press Institute of India and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Must Read

A woman trainee officer cadet (pilot) in Kerala is seeking her reinstatement at the Indian Naval Academy after a “kissing” offence on grounds that the male cadet, “who came to the applicant’s cabin in the early hours of March 29, 2020”, has been handed a lighter punishment.

“Because of the Congress”: Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Tariq Anwar on Thursday admitting that the party’s weak show prevented the Opposition alliance — Mahagathbandhan — from reaching the halfway mark to form the government in Bihar.

Meanwhile, out of 125 seats the NDA won in Bihar Assembly elections, 99 came from constituencies that saw a higher voting percentage of women than men, according to election data. Analysis of the results shows that turnout of women was higher than men in 166 of total 243 constituencies.

A study led by Prof S D Biju of Delhi University, along with researchers from India, Indonesia and China, has reported a new genus of the Old World treefrog family Rhacophoridae — the first report of a tree frog species (Striped Bubble-nest frog) from the Andaman Islands.

ICYMI

Actor Asif Basra, last seen in the web series Paatal Lok, was Thursday found hanging at his residence in Dharamshala after what appeared to be a suicide.

The head of Nirvani Akhara in Ayodhya Thursday sent a legal notice to the Centre, demanding the regulation of Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust “as per the Supreme Court’s verdict” in the title suit case.

All the protesting farm outfits, barring one, have decided to attend the meeting with a two-member ministerial delegation in Delhi on Friday.

The UP government Thursday suspended former Kanpur SSP Anant Deo after a report by the SIT into the rise of Vikas Dubey indicted his “nexus” with the gangster.

A Tamil Nadu varsity has decided to withdraw a book authored by Arundhati Roy from their syllabus following a complaint from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

And Finally

Two months ago, Stalwart Esports, a professional gaming outfit owned by 18-year-old Zeyan Shafiq from Anantnag, secured India a slot in the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia qualifiers. But with its roster of Indian players unavailable to compete with the popular mobile game banned since September, Shafiq reached out to members of the Pakistani champions, Team Freestyle.

Delhi Confidential: In his upcoming book, former US President Barack Obama has said that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has “a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who’d done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject.”

In today’s episode of Three Things Podcast, we discuss how the death of four children in Jaipur highlights the rampant problem of child labour in the city’s lac bangle industry.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Live News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd