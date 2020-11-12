Daily briefing: July-Sept GDP to contract 8.6%, estimates RBI; One lakh emails for President, farmers’ ‘Solidarity Day’ today

November 12, 2020: A look at the top news today.

The Big Story

China has an offer. It is willing to pull back its troops in north Pangong Tso to Finger 8, the point which India says marks the Line of Actual Control. But it comes with conditions. The Indian troops must step back to Finger 3 and a temporary no-patrolling zone between Finger 4 and Finger 8 must be created.

And closer home the economy likely entered into a technical recession for the first time in history. The RBI has projected the GDP for the second quarter to contract by 8.6 per cent. This after an unprecedented slump of 23.9 per cent in the previous quarter. In economics, when the GDP growth rate is negative for two consecutive quarters or more, it is termed recession.

Aiming to boost domestic manufacturing and cut down on imports, the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has been expanded to cover 10 more labour-intensive industry segments including auto and tech sectors. The scheme encourages local companies to set up, or expand, existing manufacturing units.

Based on the findings of an investigation by The Indian Express, the district administration of Dhanbad in Jharkhand has filed FIRs against 105 people, including middlemen and local officials, in the pre-Matric scholarship scam. A 59-page probe report also names some politicians.

Nitish Kumar, according to sources, expressed his “unwillingness” to continue as Bihar Chief Minister after JD(U) has been reduced to a junior partner in the NDA. However, it is learnt that senior BJP leaders persuaded him to stay and assured him of “full independence as before” in running the government.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) made huge gains in the Bihar results, winning five seats out of 24 in the Seemanchal region. The party’s critics had accused it of being “vote cutters” in the polls, with the Congress dubbing the AIMIM as the BJP’s “B-team”. Here, Owaisi speaks to The Indian Express on the party’s growth graph in Bihar, its prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

After American drug major Pfizer, Sputnik V vaccine candidate has demonstrated “high efficacy” in interim data and over 92 per cent effectiveness in Covid patients, Russian authorities have said. These claims are crucial for India, where the vaccine is being tested on humans in mid- to late-stage trials by Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

With the regular anti-trafficking operations on hold due to the Covid crisis, the bodies of as many as four minors were recovered from areas where lac bangles are manufactured in Jaipur since July this year. All the boys were from Bihar, of ages between 12 and 16.

To protest against the “repression of Punjab peasantry”, farmer unions in the state have decided to send one lakh emails to the President, demanding the immediate resumption of goods trains. Meanwhile, the unions’ proposed ‘Delhi Chalo’ program did not seem to materialise as Delhi Police have denied permission for their rally at Jantar Mantar on November 26-27.

The Supreme Court Wednesday granted interim bail to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and two others arrested in an alleged abetment to suicide case.

The Government has ordered that online media , including entertainment, film and news platforms, will now come under the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

India has launched its first ever census of the rare and elusive snow leopard population that mainly inhabits the higher reaches of Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

A woman from Nepal has been arrested and charged under the Officials Secrets Act for allegedly living illegally in a high-security defence area in Pune.

Three BJP members in north Karnataka were allegedly manhandled by their own party leader who suspected that the women would be shifting sides to the Congress during an election to pick a president for the town council .

On Thursday, former wrestler and kabaddi player Appasaheb Gaikwad will live out what he calls “the most important 3 minutes of my life”, when he guns for the Guinness Book record of 210 squats in 180 seconds. Like everything else in life, he’s hoping to make good a second chance after failing to register the record in 2018.

Delhi Confidential: Having notched his first big victory for the party since taking over as BJP president, J P Nadda received a rousing applause from party workers gathered at the BJP headquarters on Wednesday evening to celebrate the victories in Bihar Assembly polls and by-elections in different states.

In today’s episode of Three Things Podcast, we discuss what the poll results in Bihar mean for the Janata Dal (United) and Nitish Kumar, the opposition parties and how this result could future influence politics in the state.

