Daily briefing: SC to hear Arnab Goswami’s plea today; Xi, Khan watching, Modi says SCO members must respect sovereignty

The “double-engine ki sarkar” pulled past the halfway mark in Bihar even as one its engines, the JD(U), almost derailed NDA’s prospects of retaining power. This meant that the BJP emerged as the dominant partner in the alliance for the first time in the state. The Chirag Paswan-led LJP won only one seat, its worst performance since its inception, but it hurt the JD(U)’s chances in about 75 seats.

Decision 2020

The RJD-led grand alliance fell 12 seats short of the chance to end Nitish Kumar’s 15-year run as Chief Minister. The party refused to accept the results, accusing the returning officer of being influenced by the ruling alliance, despite all signs pointing to the dismal show of the Congress and the strong performance of AIMIM in Seemanchal hurting its chances.

There was little confusion among the BJP ranks on whether Nitish Kumar would remain Chief Minister. However, the fact that Nitish and his JD(U) have slid in the final tally isn’t lost on anyone. A senior BJP leader said there may be a review after six months to one year on the subject.

With wins in 19 out of the 70 seats it contested, the Congress emerged as the weakest link in the RJD-led grand alliance, perhaps keeping it from crossing the halfway mark. And in more than half of the seats it was in direct contest against the BJP, but had managed to win in just 7 of them.

Providing a further boost to the BJP outside the state of Bihar, the party had won or was leading at 40 of the 59 Assembly seats that went to bypolls. In Madhya Pradesh, it had won or established a lead in 19 of the 28 Assembly seats, ensuring the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government is no longer under threat. The party had retained its dominance in Uttar Pradesh (won 6 out of 7 seats), Gujarat (won 8 out of 8), and Karnataka (won 2 out of 2).

From the Front Page

With Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan PM Imran Khan listening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said all member-nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) should respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Sameet Thakkar, who allegedly uploaded offensive posts on social media against the Maharashtra government, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya, was arrested on Tuesday for the third time in as many weeks. He had posted tweets comparing Uddhav to “modern day Aurangzeb”.

Nearly three years after 14 people died in a fire that spread through the coal embers of a hookah at a restaurant in Mumbai’s Kamala Mills compound, a sessions court has said that 13 accused, including two fire brigade and one civic official, will face trial in the case.

Must Read

While Pfizer and BioNTech expect enough safety data by late November to seek an emergency approval for their Covid-19 vaccine in the US, two obvious limiting factors make a quick scale up and rollout difficult — the task of ensuring each recipient gets two jabs exactly three weeks apart, and arranging the cryogenic logistical distribution network.

Principals of several Delhi University colleges have said they will work harder to bridge the digital divide facing students from economically weaker sections. This comes after the suicide of second-year LSR College student Aishwarya Reddy, whose family couldn’t afford a laptop for her to attend online classes.

ICYMI

And Finally…

Envisaged by PM Narendra Modi with an aim to give a push to India’s homemade toy industry, the Gujarat government plans to build the largest toy museum in the world, showcasing 11 lakh toys from across the country. To come up in Gandhinagar’s Gift City, the museum will be completed over the next three to five years at an estimated cost of Rs 1,500 crore.

Delhi confidential: Keeping unity in the Kerala unit has been a tough task for the BJP central leadership, even with Amit Shah’s tough taskmaster approach.

🎧 In this episode of the Three Things podcast, we look at the significance of Pfizer’s announcement about its vaccine candidate, why private schools in Rajasthan have suspended their online classes, and what PM Narendra Modi said in the presence of Chinese President XI Jinping.

