Daily briefing: Bihar election results today; FIR in Gaya, arrests in Assam for duping minority students

November 10, 2020: A look at the top news today.

Will ‘sushasan babu’ Nitish Kumar win a record fourth term with help from the BJP? Or will Tejashwi Yadav’s 10 lakh jobs promise carry the lantern and its allies into power? The mood outside the party offices of the three biggest players in this election—the RJD, JD(U) and BJP—tell the story of how the election would pan out. Follow our live coverage of the results.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to participate in a virtual interaction at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit today in what will be their first encounter in the border standoff. However, given the virtual nature of the summit, the two leaders can’t engage in one-on-one conversations, unlike in previous summits.

In the pre-Matric scholarship scam uncovered by The Indian Express, police in Gaya registered their first FIR. On November 5, this newspaper reported how a school, which turned out to be locked and without a hostel, had on its rolls 134 scholarship beneficiaries, all of them fake.

Google is facing its third major antitrust probe in India, and this time it is accused of allegedly abusing its dominant position to promote its payments app, Google Pay. The Competition Commission of India, which initiated the probe, also came down heavily on Google’s policy to charge developers 30 per cent commission for all app and in-app purchases.

In a first big breakthrough in Covid-19 vaccine development, American pharma giant Pfizer claimed its candidate had been found to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 in participants without evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Meanwhile, India is working with countries in its neighbourhood on possible collaborative clinical trials of vaccine candidates in the future. A specialist team of scientists and researchers has imparted training to doctors and regulators in at least seven countries, top government sources who are also part of the high-level expert group on vaccine administration, told The Indian Express.

Angry that the Rajasthan government has deferred the payment of fees ever since the Covid breakdown, private schools across the state have suspended online classes for the past five days and have decided not to resume till their list of demands are met.

“We have been rendered penniless”: The Railways remain adamant not to resume services in Punjab amid the impasse over farmers’ protests, saying it will either operate both freight and passenger trains or none. The suspension of as many as 230 goods trains has dealt a blow to several — from labourers to farmers to industrialists.

Lack of resources for online learning and the need to vacate their hostel room by October-end — these were the two issues that were flagged during the course of this year by several students at DU’s prestigious Lady Shri Ram College for Women, including Aishwarya Reddy, who committed suicide on November 2.

Father Carlos G Valles, a Jesuit priest from Spain, had left an indelible mark in the Gujarati literary world — winning the state government’s award for best essayist for five years in a row. He was awarded Ranjitram Suvarnachandrak, the highest literary award in Gujarati in 1978. The 95-year-old passed away at his home in Madrid on Monday.

Delhi confidential: India has been involved in coaching cricketers and officials from Maldives. is also building a cricket stadium on the island-nation. On a visit to Male, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla expressed hope that an IPL match can be hosted in the country in near future.

🎧 In today’s episode of the Three Things podcast, we’re looking at why cyberattacks on Indian pharmaceutical firms are a matter of concern, protests over the merger of schools in Odisha and findings of trials of a vaccine candidate.

