Daily briefing: Across US, several electoral wins for Indian Americans; Officer among four killed in LoC gunfight

November 8, 2020: A look at the top news today.

Good morning,

The Big Story

In a fierce gunfight against militants trying to infiltrate the border in north Kashmir, four security personnel including an Army officer lost their lives. Three militants were also killed in the encounter that occurred in two bursts, nine hours apart.

From The Front Page

The Ladakh standoff is now in its seventh month. The joint statement issued by India and China after the eighth round of meetings between their senior military commanders, however, does not suggest there has been any major breakthrough. The troops from both sides remain just a few hundred metres apart.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the fourth anniversary of demonetisation, said the note ban widened the tax base and curbed counterfeit currency. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also shared data to suggest an increase in direct tax collections. The Congress, however, benefitted the PM’s “crony capitalist friends”.

Aishwarya Reddy had scored 98.5 per cent in Class 12. Her father mortgaged their one-bedroom house in Telangana to send her to the prestigious Lady Shri Ram College in New Delhi. On November 2, she died by suicide as her family was unable to buy her a second-hand laptop to pursue online classes during the pandemic.

The air pollution in Delhi remained in the ‘severe’ category on Sunday. The air pollution in Delhi remained in the ‘severe’ category on Sunday.

Decision 2020

Bihar produces 60-65 lt of maize annually, nearly a quarter of the country’s total. Most of its crop is grown during the rabi winter-spring season and harvested after April, when there is very little production in the rest of India. There is money, then, to be made from stocking Bihar’s maize and selling through April-October.

A London School of Economics passout, 33-year-old Priya Choudhary chose to contest from Bankipur, despite another high-profile scion (Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv) trying to make his debut from there along with a three-time BJP MLA, an Oxford University alumnus and 18 others. “I am the only one talking about real issues… I have seen the system from within, I know the problems,” she tells The Indian Express.

Must Read

For the Indian Americans, Diwali came early. As many as 200 to 300 of them have secured electoral victories in the US, to state legislatures, school boards, and city councils, according to the forum Indiaspora. At the same time, there are several other candidates who did not make the cut.

In the latest edition of Idea Exchange, Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy V Subramanian talks about the reasoning behind govt’s economic response to Covid-19, highlights key reforms that will help growth, remains wary of another virus peak and calls for new entrants and innovations in the banking sector to introduce more competition.

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was shifted to Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai on Sunday morning from a makeshift Covid-19 quarantine centre in Alibaug for allegedly using a cellphone.

Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami being shifted from Alibag Covid Quarantine Center to Taloja Central Jail on Sunday. Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami being shifted from Alibag Covid Quarantine Center to Taloja Central Jail on Sunday.

ICYMI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the RoPax ferry service between Hazira in Surat and Ghogha in Bhavnagar district on Sunday.

Captain Amarinder Singh Sunday said he has sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s intervention into the suspension of train services to Punjab.

The Attorney General has declined a request to reconsider his decision refusing consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy over the latter’s letter to the Chief Justice of India.

Namdeo Tyagi, a self-styled godman who served as a minister under the Madhya Pradesh government, was on Sunday placed under preventive arrest.

The Railway Ministry is reconsidering a plan to merge eight different cadres of serving Group A officers to form a common seniority list of officers.

And Finally

Seven years ago, while playing for Kolkata Police, Dayananda Garani was manning traffic as a Civic Police Volunteer. Three years down the line, he was with the Andhra Ranji team. During this edition of the IPL, he was giving throwdowns to KL Rahul and his teammates as a Kings XI Punjab support staff. In a few days, he would be flying to Australia from Dubai as a part of the touring Indian cricket squad.

Delhi Confidential: With several exit polls predicting a setback for NDA in Bihar, there seem to be murmurs in the BJP. Party leaders are calling each other to blame ticket distribution, the caste combination plan and the initial strategy to keep distance from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Live News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd