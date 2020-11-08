Daily briefing: Kamala Harris’ Uncle in Delhi makes plans; CBI to probe how poor minority students duped of scholarships

November 8, 2020: A look at the top news today.

Good morning,

The Big Story

America has a new president. After more than four days since polling closed—people in India joked Bihar results might be out before the US—Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump making him the first President to lose re-election in more than 25 years. In his maiden address to the nation, Biden said: ” I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but unify.”

And there was relief in India, too, as Biden, a known ally, is back in power. In 2006, three years before he became Vice President, Biden announced his vision for the future of US-India relations: “My dream is that in 2020, the two closest nations in the world will be India and the United States.”

The victory of Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris, who will become the first female and woman of colour Vice President, is also being celebrated closer to home. Her uncle Gopalan Balachandran, who lives in New Delhi, said he and the rest of Harris’s family in India would be flying to the US to attend the swearing-in ceremony in January next year.

President-elect Joe Biden on stage with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday. [AP] President-elect Joe Biden on stage with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday. [AP]

From The Front Page

Express Impact: The pre-Matric scholarship meant for poor minority students, and uncovered by The Indian Express, will be probed by the Centre Bureau of Investigation, sources have confirmed. The decision to handover the case to the central agency was taken by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs

In a sudden decision that took even those within the political leadership of the major J&K parties by surprise, the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration said its constituents including National Conference and People’s Democratic Party would jointly contest the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Decision 2020

Shifting focus to the elections in Bihar, exit polls have predicted that the ruling JD(U)-BJP alliance led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was on its way out. All polls predicted that Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party, which contested alone and hoped to play a key in government formation post elections, would end up with single-digit seats.

RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav promised a number, BJP countered with its own — it rallied crowds and became this Bihar election’s refrain. At public meetings of four leaders who have emerged as the face of the polls, The Sunday Express finds four people with distinct voting choices and a common hope — rozgaar.

Must Read

The Centre and Punjab continued to witness some friction Saturday after the Indian Railways hardened its stand and refused to run only goods trains in the state, citing operational and safety issues in view of farmer protests.

At an e-Adda held last week, Uday Kotak, MD & CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and President, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), spoke on the impact of Covid on the economy, risk aversion among banks, and how technology will drive business in the future.

ICYMI

In contrast to Bihar, the exit polls forecast that the BJP government will be safe in Madhya Pradesh, and the party will do extremely well in its strongholds of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Home Minister Amit Shah has asked Bengal BJP workers to hold outreach programmes without worrying about the chief ministerial face ahead of the Assembly elections next year.

An explosion allegedly caused by miscreants from Mizoram damaged a primary school building near the inter-state boundary in Assam’s Cachar district on Saturday.

The Bombay High Court reserved final orders on the bail plea by Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in an abetment to suicide case registered against him in May 2018.

The Customs has summoned Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel on November 9 in connection with a case pertaining to the import of dates and religious texts in violation of the Customs Act.

And Finally

Homecoming has been fraught with uncertainties in this year of dread. Ahead of Diwali, we look at the many winding roads that led people to their places of comfort and security during the pandemic. First up, a writer stranded in a foreign land, grappling with the notion of boundaries, as she tries to find her way back home.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Live News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd