Daily briefing: Supreme Court grants arrest shield to Arnab Goswami; Hit by rail halt, Punjab faces power, fertiliser shortage; more

Americans woke up on the third morning after Election Day without a clear winner of the presidential race. However, Joe Biden is on the cusp of victory. He has taken the lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania, two crucial states that President Donald Trump had carried in 2016, and either of which could deliver the magic number of 270 Electoral College votes to the Democratic nominee.

US President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday. Several TV networks stopped airing his speech, rejecting his claims as false. [Reuters] US President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday. Several TV networks stopped airing his speech, rejecting his claims as false. [Reuters]

From The Front Page

Even as the Indian and Chinese senior military commanders began their eighth round of discussions, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat underlined that “transgressions and belligerent actions by the Chinese” along the LAC had aggravated the sixth-month-long standoff and reiterated that New Delhi will not accept any change in the area.

The Supreme Court on Friday rapped and issued a contempt notice to the assistant secretary of the Maharashtra Assembly for “intimidating” Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and “threatening him with a penalty for seeking legal remedy” by challenging his recent arrest in a suicide case in the apex court.

Cyber attacks may not be new but they have become more common and have made Indian pharma companies, who are currently plugged into the global supply chain for potential Covid vaccines, more vulnerable. Mumbai-based Lupin has become the second major Indian pharmaceutical company to report such an attack.

Decision 2020

The villagers of Bihar’s first Dalit Chief Minister, Bhola Paswan Shastri, remember him as a fond son, a three-term Chief Minister, and a symbol of lost honesty. And in that, there is a tinge of regret: “If he had been like today’s politicians, he would have had a palace, and we may have had a functional drain.”

The last phase of polling today in 78 constituencies will prove to be one of the toughest contests for the NDA. While the RJD-led Grand Alliance has a clear advantage in the Seemanchal belt, Asaduddin Owasi’s AIMIM, which is contesting 16 of its 20 seats in this phase, may cut into its vote base and even register wins.

At the felicitation ceremony of India’s first drone pilots in New Delhi on Friday. At the felicitation ceremony of India’s first drone pilots in New Delhi on Friday.

Must Read

The Punjab government and Railways locked horns on Friday after the latter claimed that its operations continue to be stalled by blocks in at least 22 locations by protesting farmers. This came even as the farmers’ unions said protesters have vacated all tracks and platforms.

“I will not sleep until I get back for the people their rights” — this is what Lok Sabha MP and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah told party workers while declaring a fight for the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

To reopen schools or not, even for senior students — Class IX to Class XII — is the big question states are grappling with. At least two states, Uttarakhand and Andhra Pradesh, reported Covid cases among teachers and students after getting back to the classrooms.

ICYMI

Home Minister Amit Shah Friday asked the Mamata Banerjee government whether it would release a white paper on the political killings that took place in the last two-and-a-half years.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan was arrested along with other senior party leaders and workers on Friday after he tried to begin his much-publicised Vel Yatra without permission amid the pandemic

With Delhi breaching the 7,000-mark in daily cases for the first time, the crunch in Covid ICU beds with ventilator support is now being felt even at government facilities.

One activist in Lucknow was arrested for allegedly circulating WhatsApp texts asking people to observe special prayers in mosques against French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Covid vaccine , when it arrives, will be prioritised on the principle of “protecting the health system and pandemic control system”, and those who have “excessive risk of mortality”, NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul said.

And Finally

For India’s high-profile cricketers, the cost of playing cricket in a bio-bubble is mounting by the day. So much so, that India captain Virat Kohli, who has been in such a bubble for close to 80 days in the run-up and during the IPL, has issued an appeal: keep cricket tours short, the curbs are taking a toll on players’ mental health.

Delhi Confidential: The initiative by some states to ban bursting of firecrackers during Diwali has irked the VHP. In a video message, VHP leader Vinod Bansal has slammed the Rajasthan government, the Central Pollution Control Board and the National Green Tribunal for “seeing new reasons for pollution during Hindu festivals”.

📹 Meet 82-year-old Kiran Bai from Chennai, who started weight training two months ago and is giving youngsters a run for their money.

