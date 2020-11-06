Daily briefing: Joe Biden inches closer, Trump goes to court crying foul; TN govt denies nod to ally BJP for rally on lines of rath yatra

November 6, 2020: A look at the top news today.

Voters in the US went to bed for the second night without knowing who won the presidential race. As things stand, Democrat party candidate Joe Biden remains on course to clinch the mandate as he only needs six Electoral College votes in comparison to President Donald Trump’s 56. Not one to remain silent, Trump called for vote recounts and for stopping counts, and filed lawsuits alleging election fraud.

On the eve of the eighth round of talks between India and China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Thursday that “India is determined to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of unilateralism and aggression, no matter what the sacrifice”.

Metro Neo: It is over 40 per cent cheaper than the normal Metro and runs on rubber tyres. Now, the government wants to bring this no-frills, low-cost option to cities with a population of less than 10 lakh. Maharashtra’s Nashik and Telangana’s Warangal have already pitched for Metro Neo systems

From Ranchi in Jharkhand to Saharsa in Bihar to Nazira in Assam, the pre-Matric scholarship scam stretches far and wide. Data on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) shows that Kendriya Vidyalaya Nazira is listed under six districts of Bihar. In reality, it is just one school — and it is located in Assam’s Sivasagar district.

As Delhi's air pollution soared to the worst level since December last year, a CPCB task force on Thursday suggested government and private offices to reduce vehicle usage by at least 30 percent.

On the last day of campaigning for the Bihar Assembly polls, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, 69, declared “this is my last election”. Seeking a record fourth term, Nitish’s campaign has seen heavy anti-incumbency and discontent over the economic distress caused by the coronavirus and lockdown.

Two days ago, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a rally at Ruidhasa Maidan on the outskirts of Kishanganj. But, it is another rally at the ground that is remembered most fondly, by AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, in December 2019. Eleven months later, can Owaisi and the CAA decide the election in the area?

Despite objections from not just the Opposition but also a legislator of the JJP which is part of the BJP-led ruling alliance, the Haryana Assembly passed a Bill Thursday to reserve 75 per cent of private sector jobs in the state for residents of Haryana

The Tamil Nadu government has poured cold water on the state unit of ally BJP’s plans to hold a ‘Vel Yatra’ from November 6. On Thursday, the government informed the Madras High Court that it is in the process of finalising and communicating the rejection order to BJP leaders.

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami failed to get interim relief from the Bombay High Court in a 2018 abetment to suicide case, but the court said it would pass an order today after hearing both sides. Meanwhile, the Chief Judicial Magistrate of the Alibaug court termed the arrest of Goswami and two others as “prima facie illegal”.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has asked the CBI to explain how much time it would take to complete its investigation into the Hathras case.

Urging global investors to invest in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the government will do “ whatever it takes to make India the engine of global growth resurgence”.

Expressing serious concern over the continuous rise of Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi High Court Thursday said Delhi may soon become the “ corona capital ” of the country.

China on Thursday temporarily suspended the entry of people from India, including foreign nationals travelling from the country, due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the BJP will come to power with a two-third majority in the West Bengal Assembly polls next year.

After over two years of waiting, WhatsApp finally got the nod to go live with its payments service in India. However, the green light came with caveats that might be an impediment to WhatsApp’s full rollout. The same day the Facebook-owned messaging app also officially announced a new feature — ‘disappearing messages’ — to the platform, which will start rolling out to all users globally by this month.

Delhi Confidential: In an age of 240-character writing and SMS language, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has taken a stroll down memory lane and recalled his love for writing letters.

🎧 In today’s episode of Three Things Podcast, we discuss why the Indian Railways has stopped all services to the state of Punjab.

