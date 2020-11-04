Daily briefing: Maharashtra police file slew of FIRs for targeting CM, son; Delhi marks highest single-day spike for any city

November 4, 2020: A look at the top news today.

As polls closed across the East Coast in the US, results have begun to trickle in with President Donald Trump and his challenger Joe Biden picking up early victories in states they were expected to win. However, several US media houses say the swing states—Florida, Georgia and North Carolina—are too close to call. Track the latest updates here.

At least 10 persons have been booked by Maharashtra Police for allegedly abusing Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya on social media. Four arrests have been made so far, with some of the accused named in multiple FIRs. Most of them are either associated with or are seen to be sympathetic towards the BJP.

“Don’t they have a leader of their own?” The AIADMK is upset with its ally BJP for using a photograph of M G Ramachandran (MGR), AIADMK founder and actor, in a video to promote its “Vel Yatra”. The yatra, celebrating Lord Muruga, is being seen as an attempt to consolidate Hindu votes in the state

With Delhi reporting over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases on almost all days over the past week, the demand for beds in private hospitals has gone up. On Tuesday, it reported the highest single-day spike for any city in the country so far. Experts attribute the rise to the festival season.

Every year the residents of Govindpur village live in fear of the monsoon. And this year, the nearby Kosi river swallowed their homes and turned the village into an island. But that has not stopped an election. Even before employment, what the voters here want first is a permanent address.

In the Yadav-dominated twin village of Koyli-Khutaha, which is around 10 km from Bhagalpur, houses are mostly all pucca, motorcycles and SUVs are parked outside many of them. But this affluence stops at the door steps: overflowing drains, the absence of a health centre, mark the two hamlets of over 10,000 people. In this election, on both sides, youths complain about lack of vacancies, with the RJD promise of jobs clearly a winner.

At a time when multiple high-frequency indicators are pointing to an uptick in the economy, the Finance Ministry is viewing the stubbornly high inflation trend as being driven by logistical gaps. Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said that another round of stimulus measures is likely to be unveiled shortly. However, there are some roadblocks: One critical concern being the weak employment number.

With four European countries including UK and France re-imposing lockdowns to contain the spread of coronavirus in their jurisdictions, travel plans of those flying between India and these countries are expected to be disrupted over the next few months.

As per a study conducted for the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), the total annual economic benefits to agricultural households — farmers and livestock owners taken together — from accurate weather forecasting by the IMD and other agencies working under the ministry has been calculated at Rs 13,331 crore. 94% farmers surveyed said this helped them either avoid losses, or increase income.

At the heart of the scholarship scam targeting minority students from poor families in Jharkhand is a nexus of middlemen, bank correspondents, school staff in some cases and, of course, gullible parents — or unwitting victims. A middleman’s diary accessed by The Indian Express shows how their IDs and fingerprints are stolen and the Central scholarship money siphoned off is, in itself, an operation carefully planned and documented.

Delhi confidential: The BJP, which has missed Amit Shah’s addresses at election rallies in Bihar, is now eagerly waiting for his visit to West Bengal. Shah is expected to reach Bengal, where polls are due next year, on Thursday.

In today’s podcast episode, The Indian Express’s Abhishek Angad explains how a widespread scholarship scam is operating in the state of Jharkhand.

