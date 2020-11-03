Daily briefing: Timing of Jagan letter suspect, but no consent for contempt, says AG; New Zealand gets first India-born minister

November 3, 2020: A look at the top news today.

The top headlines this morning: “Partial disengagement” on table for next round of LAC talks, Mumbai man rearrested for defamatory posts against the Thackerays, New Zealand gets first India-born minister.

Attorney General K K Venugopal declined consent to initiate proceedings against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for criminal contempt of the Supreme Court, but noted that the “timing” of his letter to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, complaining against Justice N V Ramana, was suspect.

As the harsh Ladakh winter sets in, India and China will look at “partial disengagement” of troops at key friction points in the region. Though India has been pushing for restoration of status quo ante, it feels “partial disengagement” would be in the interest of both countries for now.

After an investigation by The Indian Express brought to light how minority students eligible for scholarship in Jharkhand were duped, officials point to a number of reasons why the scam slipped under the radar—from connivance at the local level to staff shortage to difficulties in handling the National Scholarship Portal.

In the final stretch as a nation, split right down the middle prepares to vote tomorrow Democratic Presidential nominee Biden has made Scranton, where he spent the first 10 years of his life, the centrepiece of his campaign.

For the last 15 years, the Doms (Mahadalits) of Khagaria’s Aguani, which falls in Parbatta constituency — one of 94 seats that goes to polls in Bihar today, say they have been voting for the arrow symbol of CM Nitish Kumar’s JD(U). But this time, anger over the lockdown, years of apathy, lack of employment, discrimination and broken promises, seem to be key factors.

Raghopur, from where Tejashwi Yadav filed his nomination, has little to show for this association with successive CMs, except for uninterrupted power supply. In 2010, the Yadav-dominated Lalu stronghold chose the JD(U)’s Satish Kumar, also a Yadav, over Rabri. Tejashwi won in 2015, and is up against Kumar this time. However, there is discontent on some issues in the area this time.

Sameet Thakkar, who was arrested by Nagpur Police last week for allegedly posting defamatory content against Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya, was granted bail by a Nagpur court on Monday but was rearrested by Mumbai Police minutes later after the same court granted them his custody in a similar case.

Voting is underway for bye-elections to 54 assembly constituencies in 10 states, including crucial 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh. With Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined BJP after 20 years in the Congress along with 25 ex-Congress MLAs, bringing down the Kamal Nath government, the opposition party has been seen as fumbling slightly in raising issues other than “gaddari” — betrayal — by Scindia and his team of legislators.

In an interview to The Indian Express, Scindia spoke on why he considers himself a BJP worker, his experience in the Kamal Nath government and his switch from the Congress to the BJP. “Now, my DNA is not about photos… My calling is not about photos, titles and lists but to earn a place in the hearts of the people.”

When Priyanca Radhakrishnan became the first India-born Minister in New Zealand, it was a “proud moment” for her father R Radhakrishnan, an IIT-Kanpur alumnus hailing from North Paravur in Kerala’s Ernakulam district. But it was hardly a surprise.

Delhi confidential: The efficiency of the eight Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committees of Rajya Sabha has been increasing. According to an analysis by the RS Secretariat, each meeting of the eight committees lasted 2 hours 10 minutes on average in 2019- 20.

In this episode of the Express podcast, we look at how Chhattisgarh govt spared Tata Rs 200 crore fine despite villages not getting internet.

