Daily briefing: Instagram shoots down Olympian Heena Sidhu’s post; US divide deepens in final countdown to Nov 3

November 1, 2020: A look at the top news today.

Good morning,

Express Investigation

A Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme meant to help students of minority communities is being derailed in Jharkhand by brokers, bank correspondents, school staff and state government employees allegedly colluding to dupe poor students and their families, an investigation by The Indian Express has revealed.

From The Front Page

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has a warning for those waging “love jihad”: mend your ways or be prepared for the last journey—“Ram naam satya hai ki yatra nikalne waali hai”. He was citing a recent ruling of the Allahabad High Court which said religious conversion for the sake of marriage is unacceptable

After Punjab passed four farm Bills to counter the Centre’s new farm laws, Rajasthan became the second Congress-ruled state to tabled three farm Bills of its own in the state Assembly. The Bills tabled by Rajasthan are similar to the Bills passed by Punjab, but the Rajasthan Bills are more stringent when it comes to taking action against traders who harass farmers.

Olympian Heena Sidhu has an Instagram problem. Everytime the former World No. 1 pistol shooter uploads a ‘paid partnership’ post showing her firing her pistor, her account gets blocked. Facebook, which owns Instagram, says this is because the “ads” violates its policies on showing firearms.

In Indira’s Memory: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Indira Gandhi’s memorial, Shakti Sthal, on Saturday. In Indira’s Memory: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Indira Gandhi’s memorial, Shakti Sthal, on Saturday.

Decision 2020

Team Tejashwi Yadav is taking pains to project RJD as the “A to Z”—not just “M-Y” (Muslim- Yadav)— party. And this means the party has put up candidates from upper and non-Yadav backward castes in places it hadn’t earlier. Though the RJD made anti-BJP-ism its calling card, it has not hesitated to field former BJP leaders who crossed over to the party.

Exclusive: With the battle for Bihar poised at a key stage, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, the Mahagathbandhan’s CM nominee, talks to The Indian Express on the “overwhelming” crowds at his rallies, says he plans to “build on the gains of social justice”, and explains why his promise of jobs is financially tenable.

Must Read

The husband of a village pradhan in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district died of severe burn injuries after he was allegedly abducted and set on fire due to an old dispute over panchayat politics, and alleged swindling of government funds meant for development.

On October 21, the Maharashtra government became the latest Opposition-ruled state to withdraw ‘general consent’ to the CBI fearing that it would take up cases being probed by the state police. While the same were witnessed in several other states, a March 2020 Calcutta High Court order in favour of the CBI sent up the numbers in West Bengal this year.

Shifting focus to the one of the most awaited elections, David Boujard has almost his entire mail-in ballot completed. But the bubble under “US President” remains blank. This final decision, from the 28-year-old entrepreneur, carries more importance than that of most other American voters.

A seaplane successfully lands at Sabarmati river with Prime Minister A seaplane successfully lands at Sabarmati river with Prime Minister Narendra Modi onboard, on Saturday.

ICYMI

Scottish movie legend Sean Connery, who shot to international stardom as the British agent James Bond and went on to dominate the silver screen for four decades, has died aged 90 .

SpiceJet has received 3,000 bookings for the seaplane service connecting Sabarmati riverfront and Statue of Unity in Gujarat, its chairman said on Saturday.

The Kashmir valley on Saturday observed a complete shutdown against the new land laws allowing any Indian citizen to purchase land in Jammu and Kashmir.

Two men sold the mythical “ Aladdin’s lamp ” to an unwitting doctor and extracted Rs 2.5 crore from him in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has moved the Supreme Court against the Election Commission’s revocation of his “ star campaigner ” status for the forthcoming bypolls.

And Finally

The buzz around Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, a web series directed by Hansal Mehta, that released on SonyLiv recently, refuses to die down. The show about one of India’s biggest financial scams put the spotlight on Mehta for its taut story, direction and acting. In this interview, the filmmaker speaks of a new phase in his career and why shooting the show was one of the best experiences of his life.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Live News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd