Daily briefing: Two cruel ironies to Nitish; Rajnath skipped China mention, no one told interpreter, US

October 31, 2020:

In a clear signal to Beijing that New Delhi and Paris shared similar concerns over China’s belligerence in the Indo-Pacific region, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told an audience in Paris that India has dealt with the “worst crisis in decades” on its border with China with “firmness and maturity”

Meanwhile, a slip over Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s comments regarding China at the Indo-US 2+2 ministerial meeting last Tuesday has led to a diplomatic commotion, and some red faces in New Delhi.

A former head of the BJP media cell in Madhya Pradesh, who called Mahatma Gandhi the “father of Pakistan”, has been appointed professor at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). He was suspended from the BJP’s primary membership in May 2019 following his remarks

The all-India monthly average retail price of potato rose to Rs 39.30 per kg in October, the highest in over a decade, according to official data. In fact, the price this October was almost double that of October 2019. And one reason for the spike in retail prices is less storage than in earlier years.

This election is dealing two cruel ironies to Nitish Kumar. One, for the first time in 15 years in Bihar, he is at the receiving end of, not in the driving seat of, the desire for change. Two, his dependence on voters who pledge loyalty more vehemently to PM Narendra Modi, his erstwhile bitter opponent and now awkward ally.

The Election Commission has said that the BJP’s promise of free Covid-19 vaccine to the people of Bihar in its election manifesto, which had triggered a political row last week with the Opposition parties, is not violative of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The decision was made on a complaint filed against the announcement last week.

In an interview to The Indian Express, HUL chief Sanjiv Mehta has said that the company has seen a marked consumption uptick in rural India but sluggish in urban areas. “The rural surge is from areas typically not associated with high per capita consumption such as the Hindi heartland, alongside Punjab, Haryana and the hill states of the north.”

In order to factor in all present and future liabilities in its arbitration tussle with global e-commerce major Amazon, Kishore Biyani’s Future Group is learnt to have set aside around Rs 1,000 crore in an escrow account as a safeguard measure, sources privy to the development told The Indian Express.

Some tussle between the Centre and Maharashtra government may be seen now over the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi. While the Centre had nudged Maharashtra to rid the application process of certain discrepancies, state government officials said there are no discrepancies, and the scheme is, in fact, being implemented in toto.

Two years after routers were installed at the Panchayat Bhawans in Chhattisgarh under the Rs 3,057-crore rural broadband connectivity project, BharatNet Phase II, the devices — meant to light up the villages with the internet — have now become a drag on the panchayat’s finances.

Delhi confidential: At a time the Congress is facing desertions in Uttar Pradesh, former Union minister Jitin Prasada is slowly expanding his Brahmin Chetna Parishad, turning it into a full-fledged organisation—much to the chagrin of the UP party leadership.

Leela Prasad G and Shreyasi Jha

