Daily briefing: Govt set to name CIC, two ICs, despite Opp dissent note; Spared by Chhattisgarh govt, Tatas got vendor word on penalty too

In the third extremist attack in two months in France, an armed attacker killed three people inside a church in the southern French city of Nice. In India, officials were assessing the threat perception with security officials from the French embassy Thursday evening along with the four French consulates in Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata and Pondicherry.

In a major shift in policy in the Air India disinvestment process, the Government has decided to allow prospective bidders to decide on the level of debt they wish to take on along with the loss-laden airline. The Centre in January froze the long-term liabilities to be bundled with the sale at Rs 23,286.50 crore.

Overlooking the strong objections raised by Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Government is set to appoint former IFS officer Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha as the new Chief Information Commissioner and journalist Uday Mahurkar as an Information Commissioner. Chowdhury contends that Sinha lacks the “on-ground” experience, while Mahurkar, who did not even apply for the post, was ““skydropped”.

Uday Kotak, MD & CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank, who was the guest at the Express e-Adda, said the coronavirus pandemic has brought about a deep structural change in the economy, leading to a “two-speed” recovery, where some sectors are benefitting immensely while others face enormous challenges and need support.

Guest Appearance: BJP Gorakhpur MP and Bollywood and Bhojpuri cinema actor Ravi Krishan greets crowd before campaigning in Madhubani and Samastipur on Thursday. [ANI]

In the event of a close contest for the Bihar Assembly seats, the six parties that make up the Grand Democratic Secular Front (GDSF) could emerge as the kingmaker as they have the potential to pull around 10 per cent of the votes together. And the alliance leader with the most at stake remains Upendra Kushwaha.

Exclusive: Union Minister and the BJP MP from Patna Sahib Ravi Shankar Prasad doesn’t get worried when RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s rallies draw in large crowds. “There were similar crowds (for the Grand Alliance) in last year’s Lok Sabha election as well, when I too was contesting. What happened? They got only one seat,” he tells The Indian Express.

While the Chhattisgarh government has decided not to deduct the Rs 200-crore penalty it had imposed on Tata Projects for failing to meet its deadline in the Rs 3,057-crore rural broadband project, what has raised eyebrows is the work order issued by the latter to a Raipur-based sub-vendor Galaxy Synergy Private Ltd (GSPL).

Very soon, civic officials in Mumbai will embark on a delicate mission that could spell the difference between life and death for some of the city’s most fragile assets — the corals at Worli and Haji Ali — that are to be translocated for the Rs 12,700-crore Mumbai Coastal Road Project.

In a major embarrassment to the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government, which has repeatedly denied its role in the Pulwama attacks, a senior minister on Thursday admitted in the Assembly that “Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara.”

The AQI in Delhi’s Anand Vihar was recorded at 427, in the severe category. The AQI in Delhi’s Anand Vihar was recorded at 427, in the severe category.

“The man who built this banyan tree called BJP, from the Jana Sangh.” With these words, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, perhaps, best summed up the life of Keshubhai Patel (92), the BJP’s first chief minister in Gujarat, who died on Thursday.

Delhi Confidential: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday released what she called is the “world’s first scientoon book” – that is, a cartoon book on science.

In today’s episode of Three Things Podcast, we discuss how anyone in India can now buy land in J&K and what it means for the region.

