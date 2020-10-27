Daily briefing: Allahabad HC says UP cow slaughter law being misused; BJP returns to power in Hill Council, but with reduced numbers

October 27, 2020: A look at the top news today.

Good morning,

The top headlines this morning: the BJP returns to power in Ladakh’s hill development council with a reduced majority, the Allahabad High Court says the cow slaughter law is being misused in Uttar Pradesh, and an RT-PCR test now costs less than Rs 1,000 in Maharashtra.

Big story

In a sign of deepening defence ties between India and US, the stage is set for the signing of the crucial Indo-US Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) during the 2+2 ministerial meeting in New Delhi. The agreement will allow India to use US geospatial intelligence and enhance accuracy of automated systems and weapons like missiles and armed drones.

Front Page

The Allahabad High Court said the Uttar Pradesh’s Prevention of Cow Slaughter “Act is being misused against innocent persons“, and questioned the credibility of evidence submitted by police in such cases. “Whenever any meat is recovered, it is normally shown as cow meat (beef) without getting it examined or analysed by the Forensic Laboratory,” the court said.

A year after granting UT status to Ladakh, The BJP’s hopes to reap electoral benefits were dashed as the party won five seats less than its previous tally in the hill development council polls. And Chushul and Neoma in Eastern Ladakh, where India and China are in a standoff position, went to Independent candidates.

Nearly two weeks after it appointed a one-man monitoring committee to check stubble burning in the National Capital Region, the Supreme Court kept its order in abeyance after the Centre assured it will bring a legislation on “air quality management”. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the law will be placed before the court in just a few days and will be brought into effect quickly.

The Maharashtra government slashed Covid testing rates for the fourth time in the last seven months, with a test now costing less than a thousand rupees. The costs for testing was as much as Rs 4,500. The latest tariff is: Rs 980 for walk-in tests at labs, Rs 1,400 at Covid care centres and hospitals, and Rs 1,800 for swab collection from home.

Decision 2020

Every election, the issue of Motipur Sugar Mills, which has been shut since 1998, is raked up. The locks on the premises of Motipur Sugar Mill tell a story of Bihar’s struggling industries. For its workers, it is 22 yrs of waiting for dues and a litany of promises.

“Article 370 not an issue in Bihar…Modiji tries to divert attention. People are smart,” said Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee president Madan Mohan Jha in an interview to The Indian Express. He also spoke about anger against CM Nitish Kumar in Bihar, impact of Chirag factor, unhappiness within the party over seat-sharing and tickets, and forming the next government in the state.

Must read

For countless in Mumbai, the country’s financial capital, gone is the confidence and dignity that a monthly salary assured until just six months ago. These families are on the brink of urban poverty, forced to do what they once thought was impossible — borrowing for their children’s school fees, defaulting on EMIs, falling back on rent, cutting down on necessities, pawning their valuables, waiting for meals and dry rations from the BMC, NGOs and charities.

Dilip Ray, who was awarded three years in jail in a coal scam case Monday, is known as a “low-profile but highly resourceful man” in his inner circles. From Janata Dal in the 1990s to the BJD, Congress and a resurgent BJP in recent years, he had friends across the political spectrum, based largely on mutual interests. The hotelier-politician’s rise in Odisha’s political scene had been steep and fast.

ICYMI

The PDP suffered a setback in Jammu with three senior leaders submitting their resignations, saying that Mehbooba Mufti’s flag remarks have “hurt patriotic sentiments”.

Press freedom is crucial but “there has to be responsibility in reporting” the Supreme Court said Monday while hearing a plea against Arnab Goswami over alleged inflammatory remarks during news shows.

The BJP on Monday nominated Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, MP Neeraj Shekhar and six other candidates for the November 9 Rajya Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh.

Future Retail, a unit of Future Group, is likely to move the Delhi High Court on Singapore tribunal order against Reliance deal.

Actor Payal Ghosh joined Union Minister Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India Monday and was named as the vice president of the party’s women’s wing,

And Finally

The Amur Falcons were once hunted in thousands every day for their meat in Nagaland’s Wokha district. The numbers, experts say, even went up to 1 lakh a day. After the news created an international flutter eight years ago, the hunting stopped completely with the launch of a desperate conservation project.

Delhi confidential: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is throwing his weight behind schemes rolled out to boost the post-lockdown recovery of jobs and businesses.

In today’s podcast episode, we’re looking at the challenges of distributing the COVID-19 vaccine once it’s available, and some positive news on the vaccine development front.

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad G and Shreyasi Jha

Express Cartoon by EP Unny. Express Cartoon by EP Unny.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Live News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd