Daily briefing: Post lockdown, a call for change in Bihar; J&K is past stage of uneasy calm, says Army Corps Commander

October 26, 2020: A look at the top news today.

The top headlines this morning: Chirag Paswan warns Nitish Kumar of jail, Singapore tribunal stalls Future-RIL deal, US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo is in India today.

The J&K region is “past that stage of uneasy calm”, said Lieutenant General B S Raju, more than a year after the Central government revoked its special status. Though the Army has been able to “stop infiltrations substantially”, according to the Lieutenant General, there is “no desire on the part of Pakistan to stop.”

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat called for strengthening of ties with India’s neighbours, a list that did not include Pakistan as expected, to present a more powerful counter to China. He said Beijing was “numbed and jolted” after India’s response to the “encroachments” in Ladakh.

US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper will arrive today for the 2+2 ministerial meeting with their Indian counterparts. With Indian and Chinese troops locked in a border standoff, officials said the two sides will seek to solidify strategic alignment and reiterate the need to work together in promoting a “free and open” Indo-Pacific.

The Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) issued an emergency order retraining Future Group and Reliance Industries Limited from proceeding with the Rs 24,713-crore deal signed in August. The order came after e-commerce giant Amazon approached the international tribunal claiming the deal violated its “contractual rights”.

While the NIA is still probing the derailment of 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna Express that killed 152 passengers on November 20, 2016 near Kanpur, the final report of the Commissioner of Railway Safety is in. And it identifies a sudden catastrophic mechanical failure as the “probable cause”. The govt had then raised suspicions over the accident attributing it to terrorist sabotage.

LJP president Chirag Paswan has fired another salvo at Nitish Kumar. This time, he has targeted JD(U)’s Saat Nischay scheme saying if his party was voted to power, all those involved in “corruption” in the scheme, including the Chief Minister himself, would be sent to jail.

In the Jamui contest, BJP candidate Shreyasi Singh, who won a gold medal in the double trap shooting event at CWG games in Australia in 2018, is banking on being her father’s daughter (former Union minister Digvijay Singh). His photo looms big on her campaign vehicle, one in which he bears a striking resemblance to her.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who has been the govt’s face in the pandemic, was the guest at Idea Exchange. He believes pollution on account of stubble burning will be less this year because of Centre’s measures, asserts the country will see “minimum loss” because of Covid-19 in winter months, and says Congress not the BJP is raking up Pakistan in Bihar polls.

Ten days ago, Bengaluru saw a rare underworld killing, followed by a chilling phone call to two TV channels claiming that the killing was an act of revenge for a murder in coastal Karnataka last month. The incident has raised apprehensions in police circles that a new gangland order is moving to take over organised crime in the tech city.

Rajnath Singh has said India wants an end to the border tension with China and aims to establish peace but reiterated that Indian soldiers will never allow even an inch of land to be taken by anyone.

A video has surfaced purportedly featuring BJP UP chief Swatantra Dev Singh telling a gathering in Ballia two days back that PM Modi had set the time for war with Pakistan and China.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched a blistering attack on the BJP and the central government on Sunday, accusing them of having no ideology, norms, or culture.

The NCB Sunday registered two cases in which six people were arrested under sections of the NDPS Act. Those arrested include a TV actor and a Tanzanian national.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. He said he is asymptomatic and will continue to work from isolation.

It was for the first time in his IPL career that Kings XI seamer Arshdeep Singh was bowling the last over of the innings. After he nailed six yorkers in an over in the previous game, he earned his captain’s trust. “You can’t have fear in this format,” Arshdeep tells The Indian Express. With 14 needed of the last over, he picked up three wickets.

Delhi confidential: As Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi seems to be soft-selling his constituency to outsiders. Of late, his office has been making and promoting short films on aspects linked to the place.

In this episode of the Three Things podcast, we look at the biggest achievements of Nitish Kumar’s tenure and why they fall short in the eyes of the voters now.

Express Cartoon by EP Unny. Express Cartoon by EP Unny.

