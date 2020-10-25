Daily briefing: Over 50% dip in Bihar first-time voters; Iran curbs won’t hit Chabahar

October 25, 2020: A look at the top news today.

Good morning,

The top headlines this morning: the government is giving cash-back for all borrowers, a candidate standing in the Bihar polls was shot dead, and New wireline telephone numbers to be allocated on basis of actual utilisation.

Big story

An expert group tasked with developing the blueprint for conducting the immunisation drive against Covid-19 is looking to leverage the country’s large network of schools to ensure speedy access to the vaccine. And recipients will be able to schedule the vaccination sessions.

From the Front Page

In good news for lakhs of borrowers, the government is offering cash-back on loans upto Rs 2 crore, irrespective of whether they availed of moratorium or not during the lockdown. The relief is for most of the loans—housing, MSME, education, personal, credit card dues etc.

A day after she said she would raise the Tricolour only after the J&K state flag was restored, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti came under attack from both the Congress, a co-signatory to the Gupkar declaration, and the BJP.

Keen to remove wrinkles ahead of the in-person Indo-US 2+2 ministerial meeting, the Trump administration has told the Indian government that its development of the Chabahar port in Iran will not be impacted by US sanctions on 18 major Iranian banks, The Sunday Express has learnt.

Even as parties in Bihar aggressively woo the youth with promises of generating employment, the young electorate has shrunk significantly since the last Assembly election, with the biggest dent in the number of first-time voters between the ages of 18 and 19 years.

Decision 2020

Days ahead of the first of the three-phase Assembly elections starting October 28 in Bihar, The Sunday Express looks at what’s working on the ground for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, what’s not? What are the challenges as he aims for a fourth shot at chief ministership?

A candidate of the Janta Dal Rashtravadi party was shot dead while he was campaigning in Sheohar Assembly constituency of Bihar on Saturday, after which one of the attackers was lynched by the slain leader’s supporters. The Janta Dal Rashtravadi is part of the Upendra Kushwaha-led alliance that has Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM and BSP as members.

Must Read

After a summer of massive protests and standing at the cusp of a significant Presidential election, Indian-American households are grappling with the American racial system like never before.

Twenty-five-years after its release, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge continues to be a template for big-budget Bollywood love stories. But did it finish off rebellion in romance? Our in-house film critic Shubhra critic answers this question.

ICYMI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was riled up again on Saturday by pro-Lalu Prasad chants at a rally he was addressing in Begusarai.

New wireline telephone numbers will be allocated only on the basis of actual utilisation to date, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said.

IndiGo has banned nine journalists from flying between October 15-October 30 for violating safety protocols while on board a flight in which actor Kangana Ranaut was traveling.

The News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) wrote to four news channels Friday, sharing the exact wording of the apology that they should air for violating its guidelines while covering late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide.

And Finally…

Globally, women outnumbering men in marathons and road runs (shorter versions starting 5k or 5-km runs) is a growing phenomenon. In India, however, while women are still far from tilting the balance their way, they have been steadily closing the gender gap.

The decision to permit Chirag Paswan to cut into JD(U) votes was not merely to clip Nitish Kumar’s wings but also to target deputy CM Sushil Modi. Several BJP state leaders grumble privately that by constantly playing second fiddle to Nitish, Modi has taken the BJP nowhere.

In this episode of Our Own Devices, we look at What premium phones offer their users, whether they are more about flash than functionality, and why consumer aspiration is necessary for the smartphone ecosystem.

