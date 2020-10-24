Daily briefing: Bharat Biotech says its ICMR-backed vaccine set for June 2021 launch; Mumbai Police book Republic again, channel says it’s a witch-hunt

October 24, 2020: A look at the top news today.

Good morning,

The Big Story

Kicking off his election rallies in Bihar on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi contrasted the NDA’s work on a “naya Bihar” with the “misrule” of the 1990s, while accusing the Opposition of being anti-reform, and of siding with “dalaal” (brokers), Naxalites and “forces out to weaken the country”.

From The Front Page

Pakistan will continue to remain on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, said the Paris-based watchdog, citing non-compliance with six key markers in its 27-point action plan on terror-financing and money-laundering.

In his final presidential debate against Democrat candidate Joe Biden, US president Donald Trump used the word “filthy” to describe air pollution in India while responding to a question on combating climate change. Trump’s comment might have been unpalatable, but he is not off the mark.

In her first press conference following her release from over 14 months of detention, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said she will not raise the Tricolour till the erstwhile J&K state flag is restored and will stay away from elections till J&K’s special status is brought back.

First Day, First Shows: Crowd at a rally of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Nawada, Bihar, on Friday. [PTI] First Day, First Shows: Crowd at a rally of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Nawada, Bihar, on Friday. [PTI]

Decision 2020

“Despite prohibition, alcohol is available everywhere…Aur ab toh home delivery hota hai (Now liquor is even supplied at home).” That startling claim was made by Mamata Devi, who says her drunk husband spends more than twice the money to buy the same quantity of alcohol after prohibition. Nitish Kumar loyalists like her at a Dalit basti in Phulwari are now turning away from the CM, angry at prohibition’s failed promise and battered by lockdown.

Taking lessons from Jharkhand where it ran a strictly localised campaign which bore results, the Congress high command has clearly instructed its leaders to not raise divisive issues or react to controversial or emotive topics thrown up by the BJP.

Must Read

If all goes well, Bharat Biotech, which has received approval for late-stage human trials for its Covid vaccine candidate, might have it ready by June 2021 — unless the government advances its launch through emergency use authorisation, a top company official said.

In fresh trouble for Republic TV, Mumbai Police Friday booked the executive editor, an anchor, two reporters and other editorial staff of the channel for broadcasting alleged defamatory news content against the police department.

In Goa, a professor at a law college has been asked to explain her method and material of teaching, after members of ABVP complained that she “promotes socially hateful thoughts about a particular religion, community and group of people”.

Four firemen and a deputy fire officer were injured in one of the worst fires seen in Mumbai which led to the deployment of 88 fire engines and water tankers. (Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Four firemen and a deputy fire officer were injured in one of the worst fires seen in Mumbai which led to the deployment of 88 fire engines and water tankers. (Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

ICYMI

While Facebook has responded to the summons, e-commerce giant Amazon has declined to appear before the Parliament’s Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill on October 28.

The construction of the new Parliament building will commence from December this year and is likely to be completed by October 2022, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Friday.

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Raninder Singh , the son of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, in connection with a FEMA violation case.

With retail prices of onion reaching nearly Rs 100 per kg in some cities, the government on Friday invoked provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, 2020, and imposed stock limits on it.

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped, killed and then set on fire in a village in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab.

And Finally

Not so long ago, Botan Osman’s Bluetooth tracker was being used to track and trace people after terror attacks. Ever since the IPL got underway in the UAE in a bio-bubble last month, it has been worn by the cricketers — around their necks — at all times, except while playing or training, to ensure that nobody steps out of the bubble unnoticed.

Delhi Confidential: Since many key meetings are taking place through video-conferencing these days, one concern has been that of secrecy of information. Earlier this week, during a review meeting of an important ministry, it was discovered that one participant among the officials present was, in fact, was not an insider and had no business being in that video conference.

🎥 In this exclusive interview with The Indian Express, Ritesh Sidhwani, Gurmmeet Singh, Mihir Desai and Puneet Krishna talk about the second season of Mirzapur, matching up to the audience’s expectations and the Mirzapur template.

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad and Liu Chuen Chen

