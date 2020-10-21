Daily briefing: In rallies, Tejashwi vows change; AMU doctor who questioned FSL report told to go

October 21, 2020: A look at the top news today.

Big Story

Barring two BJP MLAs who were absent, representatives of all other parties in the Punjab Assembly unanimously voted in favour of the four new state farm Bills that would strike down key provisions of the Centre’s new farm laws.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh’s plans to nullify the Centre’s farm laws ran into a roadblock as state Governor Anusuiya Uikey returned the proposal to convene a special assembly session. Rajasthan also has similar plans to hold a session.

From the Front Page

Two doctors at Aligarh Muslim University’s (AMU) medical college who have been told to leave their posts believe they are being targetted for their involvement in the Hathras case, an allegation denied by the AMU administration. Recently, one of them told The Indian Express that the FSL report, which the Uttar Pradesh Police relied on to claim the Dalit woman wasn’t raped, “holds no value”.

The TRP case has thrown up a new twist: The Uttar Pradesh police registered an FIR against “unknown” channels based on the complaint filed by a man who claims to run an advertising agency. The case has now been transferred to the CBI. This comes when counsel for Republic TV Harish Salve has asked the Bombay High Court to transfer the Mumbai Police case to the CBI.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi disapproved of party colleague Kamal Nath’s “item” remark against BJP leader Imarti Devi, saying he did not appreciate the use of such language and that it was “unfortunate”. Nath, however, stuck to his guns and, in fact, said Gandhi’s remarks were “his views”.

Cautioning the nation that while the lockdown is over, the coronavirus is still there, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the people not to be careless and lower their guard during the festival season. The battle against Covid-19 would not be over and successful until a vaccine was found, the Prime Minister said.

Decision 2020

In Bihar, the crowds that are turning up to hear Tejashwi Yadav at his rallies are becoming a talking point. While the RJD is reading this as a sign that people in the state are ready for change, the ruling JD(U) is at pains to explain that the turnout at rallies are no measure of vote transferability.

The Paliganj constituency, which was won by the RJD in 2015, could be a microcosm for the shifting sands of Bihar polls 2020. This time, it has gone to ally CPI (M-L) in the grand alliance. Also, RJD sitting MLA Jai Vardhan Yadav is contesting on the JD(U) ticket, while Usha Vidyarthi, who won the seat as a BJP candidate in 2010, is in the race as LJP nominee.

Must Read

In a bid to ensure they don’t face discrimination on the basis of caste, over 230 people from Ghaziabad’s Karera village embraced Buddhism in the presence of Rajratan Ambedkar, the great grandnephew of Dr B R Ambedkar. “The Hathras incident was the tipping point for most of us. Converting to another religion is not an easy decision.”

The National Green Tribunal has declared the environmental clearance granted to the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation system in Telangana as ex post facto (retroactive, after it is done) and illegal and has directed the state government to stop all work, except the drinking water component of the project, until further orders.

ICMYI

And Finally…

Sukhrani Ahirwar delivered her first child, a girl, in 1997. After 11 more deliveries and three abortions in the last two decades, she bled to death on her way to hospital last week. It was her 16th pregnancy. Her 23-year-old daughter says: ““I tried convincing my mother to get sterilised but she and my father did not agree.”

Delhi confidential: It has been a stressful month for National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma, who has been trolled by both Congress and BJP supporters.

