Daily briefing: Two weeks to go for polls, Trump narrows gap, but Biden still has the edge; PLA soldier strays across LAC, Army says will return him

October 20, 2020: A look at the top news today.

Good morning,

The Big Story

In what is being perceived as a strategic signal to an aggressive China, the Quadrilateral grouping of US, Japan, India and Australia are sending their warships for the Malabar Exercise next month. Meanwhile, India and the US are also fast-tracking a military pact that enhances accuracy of automated systems and weapons like missiles and armed drones.

The Indian Army apprehended a Chinese soldier who they said had strayed across the Line of Control looking for a missing yak. He was provided medical assistance and would be sson handed back to Chinese officials, the Army said.

From The Front Page

The economic recovery after easing of lockdown restrictions has thrown up some paradoxes: revival in employment amid a fall in labour force participation, surging inflation rate despite disinflationary impact from weak demand, and improvement in future outlook surveys even as the situation worsens in households.

“It is a misrepresentation of facts of a different level.” That was an observation made by a Delhi High Court bench that pulled up Zee News for making public the purported “disclosure statement” of an accused in a case related to the Northeast Delhi riots. Now, the court wants the channel to disclose the source of the leak after the Delhi Police said none of its personnel were involved.

Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump may not agree on a variety of issues, but their campaigns do agree on one thing; the election is going to come down to a few swing states. Though Biden leads in national polls, it feels like deja vu for pundits who remember former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s poll-lead in the run-up to the 2016 election.

Back To School: Schools reopened in Noida for the first time since the Covid-enforcement lockdown. [Abhinav Saha] Back To School: Schools reopened in Noida for the first time since the Covid-enforcement lockdown. [Abhinav Saha]

Decision 2020

In Bihar, even as the BJP is trying hard to show a united front with ally Nitish Kumar to fight the impression that it’s using LJP to scuttle JD(U)’s chances, LJP chief Chirag Paswan and Grand Alliance CM nominee Tejashwi Yadav continue to refrain from attacking each other.

Meanwhile, in Bahadurganj town of Kishanganj district, a paan stall owner feels that floods should be an important issue in this election given the scale of devastation they leave every year. “But no one is bothered to talk about this. Elections here are fought on other emotive issues,” he says.

Must Read

The People’s Alliance in J&K on Monday condemned the Centre’s “vindictive politics” and “witch hunt” after National Conference president Farooq Abdullah was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a case of alleged money laundering.

The situation at the Assam-Mizoram border, which witnessed arson over a territory dispute, has improved, officials said on Monday. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal spoke over the phone with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga.

The IPL that you see is being played in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. But what about the IPL that you hear? With teams playing in front of empty stands due to Covid curbs, the answer lies 2,000 km away from the UAE, where a “sound bank” compiled in a Mumbai studio has recreated the mood and buzz of a throbbing stadium.

A signboard outside a Durga Puja pandal in accordance with a Calcutta High Court order that the area will be out of bounds for visitors “in public interest”. [Partha Paul]ICYMI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday indicated that the digital health ID, which he announced two months ago, will be used to ensure immunisation .

In the final week before the US elections on November 3, Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo plans to visit Sri Lanka and the Maldives after attending the 2+2 talks in Delhi.

BJP president J P Nadda Monday said the implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act was delayed due to the pandemic and the law will be implemented soon.

The Bombay High Court on Monday told the Mumbai Police that if it proposes to arraign Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in the TRP case, it should first issue summons to him.

Militants on Monday evening shot dead a police officer in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district when he was returning home, police said.

And Finally

He spent most of his youth — and a good part of Sunday evening — imitating the moves of his idol, Hrithik Roshan, in the hope that he could dance like him someday. On Monday, Roshan himself had a message for Dr Arup Senapati, an ENT surgeon at Assam’s Silchar Medical College:

Delhi Confidential: Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath has been pulled by the National Commission for Women for “making offensive and derogatory remarks against a woman minister’’.

In today’s episode of Three Things Podcast, we discuss the TRP ‘scam’ that the Mumbai police is investigating against three channels, including Republic TV.

