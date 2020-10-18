Daily briefing: No sign of Assembly polls, Centre floats new local level govt in J&K; Sharper fall in girls’ NEET attendance than boys

October 18, 2020: A look at the top news today.

Good morning Reader,

The Big Story

The Centre has replaced the District Development Boards in Jammu-Kashmir with District Development Councils, the members of which will be directly elected by voters in the Union Territory. Senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar says this would spell the end of politics as this creates a new layer of governance in J&K.

From The Front Page

Justice N V Ramana, who is next in line to be the CJI, said “it is an important quality for a judge to withstand all pressures and odds and to stand up bravely against all obstacles” and that a “vibrant and independent judiciary… is required in the current times”. His remarks come days after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy accused him of impropriety.

For the first time in four years, the number of girls who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is less than the percentage of boys. This comes as a warning as experts say the disruption of education due to the pandemic is far more likely to impact girls in school and women in higher education.

The Army is considering proposals to do away with two of its annual parades, cut down on ceremonial practices such as brass bands and reduce CSD canteen for units in peace stations. The number of bands participating in the Republic Day parade will also be reduced in tune with an earlier reduction in marching contingents.

Ramlila, Virtually: A scene from the Ramlila being shot on the banks of the Yamuna, in Delhi on Saturday. Ramlila, Virtually: A scene from the Ramlila being shot on the banks of the Yamuna, in Delhi on Saturday.

Decision 2020

There was a deliberate attempt from a section of BJP leaders in Bihar to prop up LJP’s Chirag Paswan, hoping this will “cut Nitish Kumar to size” and reduce his party to a junior partner, at least three JD(U) MPs The Indian Express spoke to admitted. But BJP’s recent criticism of Paswan, they say, is because ther alliance partner realised “when the water gets into the boat, the entire boat sinks.”

The Congress’ sole star campaigner from Maharashtra Sanjay Nirupam tells The Indian Express that “the election is as much a referendum on Modi’s post lockdown policies as it is on Nitish Kumar’s misgovernance”. “This is a state election. Honestly, the Modi factor shouldn’t matter. But if they (the BJP) do bring him (Modi) in, it may even help us,” he says.

Must Read

“Tired” of approaching the government repeatedly, Gujjar community leaders have given an ultimatum to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to accede to their demands, including reservation for the community in recruitment, or face a statewide shutdown beginning November 1.

A recent survey has found that a tectonic fault line that runs through Ladakh is tectonically active and not “locked” as was previously thought. The new finding could have major implications for earthquake study and in understanding the seismic structure of the mountain chains.

From food politics to personal experiences to histories of discriminatory practices, a handful of contemporary practitioners are trying to negotiate a place for Dalit identities in the Indian art world.

ICYMI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched the state-wide ‘Mission Shakti’ programme, with a stern warning to those who perpetrate crimes against women.

An FIR was registered on Saturday against actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel, for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion.

Eighteen months after Jet Airways (India) Ltd shut down its operations, the lenders of the airline on Saturday approved the resolution plan to revive and operate the airline .

In a relief to the city’s commuters, Metro and Monorail services are set to resume in Mumbai from today.

Punjab BJP general secretary Malwinder Singh Kang, one of the few Sikh faces of the saffron party in the state, resigned from the primary membership of the party in protest against the farm laws.

And Finally

A Tamil Nadu village fed on a diet of Rajini films has found a new hero in T Natarajan, the yorker king at this edition of the IPL. Let us take a glimpse at his remarkable cricketing journey so far — the son of a weaver and food shack owner who reaches dizzying heights. All the while giving back to the village that raised him.

📹 With the Covid tally steadily increasing in West Bengal, health experts are expecting a “tsunami of cases” during this festive season.

