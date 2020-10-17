Daily briefing: US-CBI op blows lid off call centre fraud targeting elderly Americans; Malegaon blast accused joins JD(U) in UP

October 17, 2020: A look at the top news today.

We are covering the India-China standoff, the murder of a Shaurya Chakra awardee and a call centre fraud targetting senior citizens in America.

The Big Story

To counter Chinese transgressions, India has crossed the Line of Actual Control at “seven places”, highly placed government sources said. And China is refusing to come to the table without Indian troops first withdrawing from the south bank of Pangong Tso, while Delhi insists on simultaneous withdrawal of Chinese troops from the Pangong north bank.

From The Front Page

Four commonly used repurposed drugs for Covid treatment, including remdesivir and HCQ, have little or no effect on patients, according to ‘Solidarity’ clinical trials carried out in 405 hospitals in 30 countries including India.

In the assembly constituency in which Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had won his first assembly election, villagers value the roads and hospitals that have been set up under his administration but there is disenchantment among some who ask: “He has built roads, but cars run on roads. What did we get?”

‘Comrade’ Balwinder Singh was conferred the Shaurya Chakra award after 200 pro-Khalistan militants laid siege to his family home in 1990 and attacked continuously for five hours, including with rocket launchers. On Friday, six month after his security cover was withdrawn, he was shot dead in his house.

Migrant Goddess: The idol of Durga at Barisha club in south Kolkata depicts her as a migrant mother in an ordinary sari and without jewellery, carrying her child in her arms, with her other children by her side. [Partha Paul] Migrant Goddess: The idol of Durga at Barisha club in south Kolkata depicts her as a migrant mother in an ordinary sari and without jewellery, carrying her child in her arms, with her other children by her side. [Partha Paul]

Decision 2020

As he returns to the poll fray after his father’s death, LJP president Chirag Paswan speaks to The Indian Express about the “void” in his life and his father’s advice to be a “sher ka bachcha”, his relationship with the BJP and the JD(U), and why he is not focussing on Tejashwi Yadav in the election.

On paper, the apprehension among a section of the Congress of the RJD giving it a bad bargain in the 70 seats allotted to it as part of the Mahagathbandhan, seems to be justified. Of the 70 seats, the Congress has not won 45 in the last two decades.

Must Read

At least six private companies in Delhi, the NCR cities of Noida, Gurgaon, and Faridabad, Jaipur, and Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh have been accused of “technical support fraud” and cheating elderly US citizens for the past nine years.

Ramesh Upadhyay, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, has joined the JD[U] in Uttar Pradesh and has been appointed state convenor of its ex-servicemen cell. “I do not plan to contest elections as of now,” he told The Indian Express.

Four minor siblings of a tribal family were allegedly hacked to death with an axe at a village in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra on Friday, police said. The parents were away and had left the kids in the care of their landlord Mushtaq Shaikh, whose banana farm they live on and cultivate.

Touchdown: A decommissioned Boeing 737-200 in the parking lot of Gardenia Galleria in Noida. The aircraft will be converted into a food and beverages outlet, along with a flight simulator for kids, by mid-December. Touchdown: A decommissioned Boeing 737-200 in the parking lot of Gardenia Galleria in Noida. The aircraft will be converted into a food and beverages outlet, along with a flight simulator for kids, by mid-December.

ICYMI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday that the government will take a decision soon on revising the minimum age of marriage for women.

Union minister of state Giriraj Singh on Friday accused the Congress of fielding a “ sympathiser ” of Mohammad Ali Jinnah from the Jale seat in Darbhanga district ahead of Bihar elections.

Kutch district police have registered an FIR against NDTV following a complaint by one of the men who had allegedly entered a Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham on Monday evening.

The Jaipur police have registered an FIR against office bearers of the Bhim Army and the Azad Samaj Party for taking out a march in violation of Covid-19 norms on September 29.

Two candidates attained full marks in medical entrance exam NEET, results of which were declared on Friday night, according to National Testing Agency officials.

And Finally

Last October, British footballer Gary Hooper became the “best-ever signing” of Wellington Phoenix, a club from New Zealand that plays in Australia’s A-League. Today, the 32-year-old centre forward is among several other Aussie league stars being lured to the Indian Super League with lucrative contracts.

Delhi Confidential: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan is a worried man. Over the coming months, the minister has said, the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to worsen, primarily due to two reasons: the winter months, when experts expect the virus to be more virulent, and the coming festival season.

📹 ‘Affordable’ but definitely not cheap: The Pixel 4a is a mid-range smartphone, a 5.8-inch OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, and a single 12.2MP primary camera. Here is our first look at the Pixel 4a, which is now available in India for Rs 29,999.

