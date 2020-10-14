Daily briefing: India taking 100 days as cut-off for reinfection; Nitish Kumar slips in Muslim base

October 14, 2020: A look at the top news today.

We are covering the defamation suit filed by M J Akbar, the latest on the border dispute with China and the launch of Apple 12 series.

“The guiding principle of governance and administration, after independence, should be to ‘serve’ and ‘protect’ people and not to ‘rule’ and ‘control’ as was the case prior to independence…” The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court delivered a stinging indictment of the Uttar Pradesh police and administration in connection with their handling of the Hathras case.

She was the last of J&K’s mainstream political leaders to be still in detention even 14 months after the abrogation of the state’s special status. Barely a fortnight after the Supreme Court questioned the government over her detention beyond a year under the Public Safety Act, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was released.

A row erupted over the re-opening of places of worship in Maharashtra when Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari mockingly asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray if he has turned “secular”, prompting Thackeray to remind Koshyari that the word “secular” is in the Constitution he had sworn to protect when he took oath of office in Raj Bhavan.

While Tuesday’s joint statement from India and China said discussions over the border dispute were “positive and constructive”, in Beijing, the Chinese have reacted angrily to the recent unveiling of 44 border bridges in India. China also said it does not recognise the Union Territory of Ladakh or Arunachal Pradesh.

A Delhi court Tuesday said it can no longer hear a criminal defamation case filed by former MoS for External Affairs MJ Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani after two years of hearing the matter. The court said this was not a case against an MP or MLA — it was a case filed by an MP — and must be transferred to a court of competent jurisdiction.

Tanishq faced a backlash on social media Monday for its latest ad featuring a Hindu woman and her Muslim mother-in-law. The ad saw #BoycottTanishq trending on Twitter, following which the jewellery brand pulled down the ad.

The Indian Express has learnt that the Indian cricket board is facing questions from a players’ representative in the Apex Council, which was set up by the Supreme Court to oversee the game, over inadequate communication, apathy in addressing welfare demands and failure to share minutes of meetings held over two months

In the upcoming elections, the extent of Muslim alienation from the Modi-led government at the Centre threatens to rub off on Nitish Kumar. In the 2015 polls, with his popularity waning, he had managed to retain the support of Muslims largely on account of Mahagathbandhan partners, RJD and Congress. The fact that he did a turnaround in 2017 and went back to BJP is seen as a stab in the back by the community.

The Union government has upgraded a railway line in Bihar. The new line, from Mughalsarai junction, can support trains with a speed of 130 km per hour. The objective is not only to accommodate faster trains but also ensure they are on time, in a state that has witnessed perennially high demand for train travel.

The iPhone 12 is here. Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled four models, all of them designed to run on 5G, with prices starting from Rs 69,990. The iPhone Pro and Pro Max will carry a price tag of Rs 119,900 and Rs 129,900, respectively. Apple also launched a HomePod Mini, a smaller smart speaker promising a 360-degree audio experience.

Delhi confidential: Around 500 influencers from various fields are being roped in by the government for the “Jan Andolan” launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Covid-19-appropriate behaviour ahead of the festive season.

In today’s podcast, we discuss the significance of Bihar elections, the key players in this year’s polls, and what will decide who comes to power in Bihar this time.

