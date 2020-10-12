Daily briefing: Govt revives an old option for Aarey car shed relocation; Stolen SUV found abandoned, with broken glass replaced

October 12, 2020: A look at the top news today.

From the dramatic rescue of ten children from three buses in Rajasthan to a 15-year-old girl who attempted suicide to avoid marriage in West Bengal but was still married off after she survived. These are among the thousands of cases of trafficking and child marriage that witnessed a sharp surge in the months of lockdown.

The letter written by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleging impropriety by a sitting sitting judge of the Supreme Court, comes when a bench headed by the judge is hearing a petition seeking fast-tracking of pending criminal cases against sitting and former legislators.

To scrap the metro car shed project at Aarey, the Uddhav Thackeray administration relied on an old legal order to opt for the alternate land at Kanjurmarg land. The previous government, which also considered the same land, had cited an ongoing legal dispute to rule out the option.

Hitting out at the Opposition for its protests against his government’s farm reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology, or Svamitva, a new scheme to distribute property cards that will enable beneficiaries to take loans and resolve land disputes.

Rising average temperatures in the Himalayan region have driven several dozen species of butterfly and moth to habitats higher up the mountains, a new study commissioned by the government has found. The findings of the study will be used as a baseline indicator to track the impact of climate change on animal species over the coming decades.

Who would be the first to get a Covid-19 vaccine? Will the government ignore the elderly and choose the young and working-class population? Amid several concerns over rising cases, this is how the Centre plans to prioritise the groups to be vaccinated.

With the demand for fuel and electricity surpassing February levels and stock markets having cheered the better-than-expected recovery of economic activity across sectors, research houses now say there are expectations of upward revision in GDP growth for FY21.

Even WhatsApp and Facebook are ready for the first major election in India in times of Covid amid curtailed campaigning. From Facebook pages, to reaching out to 200 voters per booth via WhatsApp, the JD(U) has already begun the groundwork for social media outreach.

Meanwhile, in Bihar’s Seemanchal region, one of the state’s most backward areas and home to thousands of migrant workers, the annual floods have worsened the already existing job crisis which was caused due to the Covid lockdown.

The CBI on Sunday formally took over the Hathras case.and filed an FIR under sections of the IPC dealing with gangrape and murder, and those under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The DMK on Sunday announced an eight-member committee to prepare the poll manifesto for the Assembly elections next year.

The Mumbai Police recorded Sunday the statements of Republic TV CEO and COO in connection with the ongoing investigation into an alleged TRP manipulation scam.

In a year where nobody seemed to be able to beat Novak Djokovic, it was Nadal at Roland Garros who delivered that first loss .

The Centre on Sunday extended an invitation, second time in five days, to Punjab’s farmers’ unions, for holding talks on the issue on October 14 .

“It should be returned to its owner”: That was the note found inside an SUV stolen from Koregaon and abandoned on a highway the next day. What surprised the police was the suspect replaced the side window he had smashed to enter the vehicle.

Delhi Confidential: As the Bihar election campaign begins, the state Congress unit wants party leader Rahul Gandhi to address as many as eight poll rallies.

In today’s episode of Three Things Podcast, we discuss the signs from last month that indicate that things have improved on the economic front and whether the worst part of India’s economic slowdown might be over.

