Daily briefing: China one removed, MoD drops all reports since 2017; As stubble-burning season begins, sharp spike in farm fires

October 8, 2020: A look at the top news today.

We are covering the disappearance of monthly reports from the Ministry of Defence website, the sharp spike in farm fires and FIR against Sachin Pilot’s aide.

The Big Story

After taking down a monthly report which spoke of “unilateral aggression” by China in Ladakh, the Ministry of Defence has removed from its website all monthly reports since 2017, including those relating to the period of the Doklam crisis in 2017.

From The Front Page

Underlining that the Shaheen Bagh sit-in protest against the citizenship law caused “grave inconvenience to commuters”, the Supreme Court ruled that public protests must be “in designated areas alone” and “public ways and public spaces cannot be occupied… and that too indefinitely”.

A month after her arrest in a drugs case, the Bombay High Court granted bail to actor Rhea Chakraborty, saying “(there is) nothing at this stage to show Rhea had committed any offence involving commercial quantity of contraband.” Her brother Showik, however, was denied bail for transacting with drug dealers.

A Delhi-based journalist was among three persons booked under UAPA, the stringent anti-terror law, for an alleged “conspiracy behind their visit to Hathras”. The Uttar Pradesh Police also accused of running a website that would invoke “anti-national” feelings in the youth.

Must Read

Less than two months after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot resolved their bitter tussle, the state police has filed an FIR against Pilot’s media manager and an Aaj Tak journalist in connection with the phone tapping case.

Even as the pollution season in north India draws to a close, the number of stubble-burning incidents in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have already seen a five-fold increase in the first few days of October when compared to last year, official data show.

Less than a month for the Bihar elections and disquiet seems to be brewing in the JD(U) camp. Some big BJP names seem set to contest for former NDA ally Lok Janshakti Party after being denied tickets by the saffron party.

In a suspected case of death by suicide, Ashwani Kumar, former Governor of Manipur and Nagaland, was found dead at his residence in Shimla. The 70-year-old also served as director of CBI during its investigation into the Aarushi Talwar murder case.

Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google had exercised their monopoly power and called for the most sweeping changes to antitrust laws in half a century, a US House of Representatives panel has said.

ICYMI

The ruling AIADMK on Wednesday declared Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as the party’s CM candidate for next year’s Assembly election.

Kerala on Wednesday crossed the grim milestone of 10,000 Covid-19 cases in a day.

An Uttar Pradesh minister allegedly called the Nayab Tehsildar of Sarojini Nagar area in Lucknow a “ gunda ” during a public function on Tuesday.

The actor, who had accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct, on Wednesday said she was ready to tender an apology to actor Richa Chadha in connection with a defamation case .

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday imposed a penalty of Rs 2,000 on Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association president Yatin Oza for criminal contempt of court.

And Finally

Several primary schools on the Lakshadweep Islands sported a fresh coat of paint with balloons adorning classrooms on Tuesday, as teachers welcomed students of Classes 1 to 5 for the first time this academic year. The area remains the only place in India without a single reported case of Covid-19.

Delhi Confidential: Even as the BJP was at pains at a press conference in Patna to say that all was well between them and JDU, and that Nitish Kumar was their CM candidate, the LJP has continued to project themselves in an alliance with the BJP.

🎧 In today’s episode of Three Things Podcast, we discuss the Quadrilateral grouping (Quad) between the US, India, Japan and Australia.

