Daily briefing: BJP rushes to calm JDU anger; RBI’s MPC likely to maintain status quo

October 7, 2020: A look at the top news today.

We are covering what the Supreme Court observations in the Hathras case, the CBI’s forensic audit of Sushant Singh Rajput’s bank accounts and Maharashtra government’s latest economic forecast.

Big Story

“Horrible… extraordinary and shocking.” That was how the Supreme Court described the Hathras incident while hearing a plea seeking a probe by the CBI or a court-appointed Special Investigation Team. The lawyer appearing for Uttar Pradesh urged the court to monitor the probe and said people and political parties were providing their own narratives.

Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath invoked his crackdown on the anti-CAA protests to underline his resolve to counter what he called an Opposition conspiracy to malign his government’s image by whipping up “animosity” in society.

From the Front Page

A furious Nitish Kumar delayed his appearance at a joint presser as the BJP rushed to placate his party after the LJP floated the possibility of fielding two leaders it had poached from the saffron party against the JD(U). Asked if Kumar would be CM even if the BJP gets more seats than the JD(U), the BJP said: “He is our CM candidate in all circumstances…”

At the meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Quadrilateral grouping — US, India, Japan and Australia — External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar sought “respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty” and “peaceful resolution of disputes”, but US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo was the only one to name China at the meeting.

A forensic audit of Rajput’s bank accounts has not thrown up anything “suspicious” to suggest that his friend Rhea Chakraborty could have pushed Rajput to suicide for financial gain, CBI sources have confirmed to The Indian Express.

The pandemic

A detailed clinical management protocol has been released by the Centre on Ayurveda and Yoga for the management of coronavirus infection for asymptomatic patients and those showing mild symptoms, including management of post-Covid complications with the use of traditional medicinal herbs. The protocol, however, states that it is only a “general advisory”.

With business activity and consumption set back by Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra government’s latest economic forecast has projected 16.4 per cent contraction in the state’s economy in terms of gross value added for the year ending March 2021.

The news of opening of cinema halls, which have remained shut since mid-March, ushers in a spell of relief for the film industry which had to resort to the streaming services route to release films for the past six months. Nitin Tej Ahuja, CEO, Producers Guild of India, hopes that the state governments will allow theatres all across our country to open up as soon as possible.

Beyond Covid-19

Speaking at an Idea Exchange session with The Indian Express, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the BJP had been cold-shouldering allies since it won a brute majority in 2019, and that from India-China standoff, to controversial legislation like CAA and the recent farm Bills, the Modi government didn’t take them into confidence.

With the current level of inflation and prevailing uncertainty over the growth outlook, the revamped Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI is expected to adopt a wait-and-watch approach and hold the repo rate at 4 per cent, and continue with its accommodative monetary policy stance in its October meeting.

A four-year-old malnourished girl, who was rescued two weeks ago from her aunt’s house in a village in Aligarh and was allegedly raped by her 14-year-old cousin, died in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Sunday night. The boy has been detained and has been sent to a juvenile home, his mother is absconding.

ICYMI

And Finally…

The atmospherics of the thousands who line up along London roads to cheer up the runners might be missing, but that hasn’t stopped 70 runners in India to strap on their timers and run the first-ever virtual London marathon.

Delhi confidential: Even as Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan’s (above) name was dragged in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case by a section of media, the minister issued a clarification via his Twitter handle.

In today’s episode of the Three Things podcast, we’re looking at a government waiver on an interest component for those who took the loan moratorium and the impact this move will have.

