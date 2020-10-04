Daily briefing: Being forced to name Ranbir, Rampal, Morea, says accused in NCB probe; Army memorial for 20 soldiers killed in Galwan

October 4, 2020: A look at the top news today.

We are covering the political storm over the alleged rape of two minor sisters in Rajasthan, the latest from the NCB probe into drug nexus in Bollywood and an IPL player who reported a person known to him to the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit.

Hathras Case

The CBI will probe the brutal assault and alleged gangrape of the 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras. But the woman’s family told The Sunday Express they will not take the polygraph and narco tests that the state government had said it would conduct on all those involved in the case.

BJP IT head Amit Malviya will be facing up to two years imprisonment for sharing a video of the Hathras woman if the UP State Commission for Women takes cognizance and serves him a notice. Under Indian Penal Code provisions, anyone who reveals the identity of a person who is a victim of sexual assault or suspected to be one.

From The Front Page

Meanwhile, another political storm is brewing, this time in Rajasthan, over the alleged rape of two minor sisters in Rajasthan’s Baran district. With the Opposition BJP accusing the Ashok Gehlot government for lack of sensitivity, the District Legal Services Authority in Baran appointed a senior advocate to extend legal aid to the family of the minor girls.

For long, the country’s security was “compromised,” border infrastructure projects delayed and demands by security forces for modern gear and equipment ignored, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday as he inaugurated the 9.2-km-long Atal tunnel at Rohtang.

The Centre has decided to waive compound interest on MSME and personal loans up to Rs 2 crore for the six-month moratorium period. But borrowers will have to pay the interest on their outstanding loans for the moratorium period they opted for.

“I have been repeatedly harassed and coerced into falsely implicating Dino Morea, Arjun Rampal and Ranbir Kapoor by NCB officials,” a former executive producer of Dharmatic Entertainment, a sister concern of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, told a court on Saturday.

Must Read

If there is one monument that epitomises modern Indian history, it is the Rashtrapati Bhavan. For the first time, long-time staffers share behind-the-scenes anecdotes of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Indian Express has partnered with the President’s Secretariat to launch this series as a platform for the stories of this splendid building.

She cannot tell her story. Instead, her grieving family, a tense village in Hathras riven by deep fault lines, and a sordid drama by police and the administration, have taken over the narrative. And the events of the last few weeks have turned old fault lines into deep, cavernous divides. The Sunday Express reports from her home.

“It’s a button… I found a button!” Pravitha P A said, holding up the small, oval bead-button at an excavation site. As he brushed the sand off, P J Cherian, director of PAMA Institute, a Kerala-based Trust that’s carrying out the excavation, knew the ‘button’ was no ordinary find.

ICYMI

A day after he tested Covid positive, US President Donald Trump said in a video from his hospital room on Saturday that he felt “ much better ” and hoped to be “back soon”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a massive public meeting in Punjab to protest against the farm Bills on Sunday.

Pending compensation dues to the tune of over Rs 2 lakh crore to states are expected to be the contentious issue in the GST meeting slated for Monday.

A SPO in Srinagar has been detained by J&K Police in connection with the killing of three Rajouri labourers by the Army which called them terrorists.

The AIIMS medical board has ruled out murder in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and termed it “a case of hanging and death by suicide”.

And Finally

An Indian Premier League player has reported a suspicious approach by a person known to him. The player when asked to divulge team-information through social media on Friday informed the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit official in UAE.

In our latest podcast, we discuss why Rafael Nadal doesn’t like the new balls being used in the French Open and how much a ball actually makes a difference in Tennis.

