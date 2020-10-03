Daily briefing: Opposition set to close seat deal in Bihar; Karan Johar says inspired by PM Modi for I-Day project

October 3, 2020: A look at the top news today.

We are covering the legal mess left behind by the Delhi edition of the Common Wealth Games, political violence in West Bengal and a special train for farmers to send fresh produce to buyers across India.

Hathras Protests

“There are policemen everywhere—in the farms, in each lane, on some terraces too.” The village of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died after she was brutally assaulted and allegedly gangraped, has been taken over by more than 300 Uttar Pradesh Polie personnel. And her family has been shut inside their home for two days and say that the authorities might be monitoring their phones.

Meanwhile, the state government said polygraph and narco tests would be conducted on the accused, the victim’s relatives and even police officers involved in the probe. Three police officers, including Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir, have been suspended.

From The Front Page

Four leading stockbroking firms, including Reliance Securities, have been asked by the Department of Revenue to explain the “low filing” of Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) by brokers. The reporting of STRs leads agencies to investigate and identify potential tax evasion and money laundering.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is on NCB’s radar in connection with its ongoing probe of Bollywood stars, announced in a tweet addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the “film fraternity” will come together to portray the “valour, values and the culture of India” for the 75th Independence anniversary celebrations.

Exactly 10 years after the 19th Commonwealth Games got off to a colourful start in New Delhi, the legal mess left behind by the scandal-ridden sporting event hasn’t been cleared yet. There are 50 cases pending before various courts and in arbitration as on July 27, 2020, and the government paid nearly Rs 7 crore to arbitrators.

The Pandemic

Three days after the global Covid toll touched 1 million, India’s fatality count crossed the 1 lakh mark on Friday. This means India now accounts for nearly 10 per cent of the world’s Covid-19 deaths.

From 50 tonnes in February to about 130 tonnes in September, and 180 tonnes by October end — This is how the demand for medical oxygen has shot up in Madhya Pradesh, prompting the government to turn to industrial units for help and keeping a check on blackmarketing.

US President Donald Trump was hospitalized Friday after being given an experimental antibody treatment for testing Covid-19 positive. “I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out,” he said.

Beyond Covid-19

Elections in Bengal have always been marred by trouble. Since the beginning of the phased ‘Unlock’ on June 1, at least 12 political workers, irrespective of their parties, have been killed as the battle for the Assembly elections next year intensifies.

RJD 138, Congress 68, Left 29: After days of negotiations and hard bargaining, the RJD-led opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar on Friday seemed to have more or less arrived at a seat-sharing arrangement ahead of the elections at the end of the month.

ICYMI

India’s air transport bubble with Germany has been suspended after the European country prohibited national carrier Air India from flying to its airports.

Lowering temperatures and reduction in wind speed are likely to push Delhi’s air quality into the ‘poor’ category by Sunday.

Amid the EPS-OPS tussle, Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami is likely to seek deferment of the announcement of the chief minister candidate for next year’s Assembly elections.

At least 99 per cent of the Indian cities under urban local bodies have become open defecation free , according to a latest survey.

Terming the rape allegations against her client as an “outright lie”, Anurag Kashyap’s lawyer said that the filmmaker was not present in India when the alleged incident took place.

And finally

Mango special, Banana Special, Sapota Special — Well, these are not the names of any drinks or shakes but “corridors”, or dedicated routes of Kisan Rail, special seasonal trains identified by the government for farmers to send fresh fruits, vegetables and other perishable goods to buyers across India.

Delhi Confidential: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s decision to postpone his Punjab visit by a day has triggered speculation that he may be planning a protest over the Hathras incident again.

📹 Several cities have witnessed protests over the death of the 19-year-old Dalit woman in UP’s Hathras till now.

