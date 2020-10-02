Daily briefing: In Hyderabad, caste turns love story into a story of hate and murder; RJD not ready to give Cong more than 60 seats

October 2, 2020: A look at the top news today.

Amid growing criticism of the Uttar Pradesh government and demand for justice, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of the fatal assault and alleged gangrape of the Dalit woman in Hathras, especially her hurried cremation, and has directed senior officials and police to appear for the next hearing on October 12.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were taken away in a police vehicle as they tried to visit Hathras on Thursday. Also, the Uttar Pradesh Police has said that a forensic report had shown that the 19-year-old woman was not raped.

On September 26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told The Indian Express that she is open to “the need for further stimulus” and its timing. That may not be much of an assurance given the growing sense of disquiet in expert bodies including the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, the Niti Aayog and the Chief Economic Advisor’s office.

“A worker’s right to life cannot be deemed contingent on the mercy of their employer or the State.” The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed the Gujarat government’s notifications granting temporary “relaxations” to employers on certain conditions and directed that all those who had worked overtime be paid overtime wages at double the ordinary rate of wages.

The Hyderabad home of a computer engineer may be a world away from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh but that evening, the distance appeared to disappear. On September 24, his body was found about 20 km away from the house — he had been strangled to death.

The Rajasthan government had announced 5 kg of wheat per person and 1 kg of gram per family under the National Food Security Act as pandemic relief every month until November. With the addition of new names on hold for the past several months, several poor people continue to battle hunger till date.

With continuous doubts over community transmission, a first of its kind study on the coronavirus epidemic in India has suggested that an overwhelming number of infected people, over 70 per cent, might not be passing on the virus to others.

Commission agents, popularly known as ahrtiyas, are the primary link between the farmer and procurement agencies. Speaking to The Indian Express, they say that during UPA rule, BJP leaders sang a different tune. Standing by farmers, they say their own existence is also under threat as farm laws will destroy the mandi system.

Yesterday, we discussed how the seat-sharing exercise has struck the NDA unity ahead of Bihar elections. A similar scene appears to be among the Opposition Grand Alliance as RJD national president Lalu Prasad has reportedly given a clear message to son and the party’s chief minister face Tejashwi Yadav not to offer the Congress more than 60 or 61 seats.

Even as the police is midway into the investigation of the Hathras case, an 11-year-old Dalit girl was murdered, her head “smashed with a brick”, at a village in Bhadohi district on Thursday afternoon when she had gone to a field to relieve herself.

Police officers, local intelligence officials and the CRPF who were listed as key witnesses by the CBI in the Babri Masjid demolition case failed to prove a conspiracy angle because “there was noise and dust” and that they “could not hear anything” during that period.

When Pune-based theatre director Mohit Takalkar finished reading The White Book by Han Kang during the pandemic, he turned back to the first page and started all over again. Now, as death became an unshakable reality in people’s lives over the past six months, his team began to adapt the book into an hour-long online performance on engaging with grief,

Delhi Confidential: Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been keeping away from public meetings due to health reasons, is expected to address a public rally in north Bengal soon.

In our latest podcast episode, Supreme Court advocate and Dalit rights activist Kiruba Munuswamy talks about the problems that people from the Dalit community faces while dealing with the police and the judiciary.

