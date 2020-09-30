Daily briefing: China rejects Ladakh UT, raises 1959 claim line; Maharashtra govt issues Navratri SOP

September 30, 2020: A look at the top news today.

We are covering the hardening of stance between China and India over Ladakh, the government’s plan to scrutinise investment pacts with Chinese companies and the Babri demolition case.

Big story

In a worrying development that could possibly undermine the peace talks to dial down tensions along the LAC, China said it does not recognise the Union Territory of Ladakh. The statement evoked a sharp reaction from New Delhi which said it has “never accepted the so-called unilaterally defined 1959 Line of Actual Control.”

From the Front page

Meanwhile, back home, the government is likely to vet investment agreements between Chinese and Indian companies and joint ventures, both old and new, for alleged violation of tax laws and other laws. A source said intelligence reports suggested that some of these firms may be violating tax laws as well as local data storage norms.

Two weeks after she was gangraped, allegedly by four upper caste men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, the 19-year-old Dalit woman died at a hospital in Delhi. As protests backed by Opposition and other Dalit outfits mounted, the woman’s family said police had forcibly performed the last rites on Wednesday morning.

Almost 28 years after the demolition of the Babri Masjid, a Special CBI Court will today pronounce its judgment in the conspiracy case. While the court has directed all the 32 accused, including BJP leaders L K Advani, Uma Bharti and Murli Manohar Joshi, to be present in court, there was no clarity on how many will come.

The Pandemic

The second nationwide sero-survey shows that an estimated one in 15 individuals aged 10 years and above (6.6%) were exposed to the novel coronavirus infection by August, indicating that a large part of the population is still susceptible to the virus. Also, the prevalence was higher for adults (aged 18 years and above) at 7.1 per cent.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has released a circular in which it has advised cancellation of garba, dandiya and cultural programmes during the Navratri, which is set to begin in less than 20 days.

Beyond Covid-19

Alleging “witch-hunt” by the Centre, NGO Amnesty International has announced shutting down of its offices in India and letting go of its staff, nearly 150 members, after the Enforcement Directorate freezed its bank accounts. However, the Home Ministry, refuting the claims, said it does not allow interference in domestic political debates by entities funded by foreign donations.

An NIA court in Kochi Monday awarded life imprisonment to the ISIS terrorist Subahani Haja Moideen, who was a member of ISIS’s Omar al-Hindi module, which wanted to carry out terrorist attacks in South India and establish an ISIS unit in Kerala.

The Indian Army has, not for the first time, raised questions on supplies under the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB. It has pointed out that losses to the exchequer due to poor quality production of defence equipment by ordnance factories since 2014 – estimated at approximately Rs 960 crore – could have been used to buy 100 155-mm medium artillery guns such as the Howitzer.

ICYMI

And Finally

A first-of-its-kind survey has shown that women spend almost five hours, three times as much as men, in unpaid domestic services for household members – cooking, cleaning, household management. There is also a wide gender disparity in employment activities, with only 18.4 per cent women participating compared with 57.3 per cent men.

Delhi confidential: Seat-sharing in the NDA is yet to be finalised in Bihar, and BJP leaders are tight-lipped about the LJP, which has been demanding 30-plus seats. A section of BJP leaders feels that if LJP contests alone, the party should claim more seats in its arrangement with the JD(U).

In today’s episode of the Three Things podcast, we ask three COVID-19 experts about what they find most frustrating about India’s handling of the pandemic.

Express Cartoon by EP Unny. Express Cartoon by EP Unny.

