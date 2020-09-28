Daily briefing: Currency with public touches fresh high of Rs 26 lakh crore; Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman’s response to Express report

September 28, 2020: A look at the top news today.

We are covering how leading financial institutions dipped into their staff salaries to contribute to the PM CARES fund, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman’s response to The Indian Express report and the two anonymous letters against Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s son.

The Big Story

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in an interview with The Indian Express, said she wouldn’t hesitate to spend on a much bigger fiscal stimulus. “…I will, of course, time the stimulus,” she added. Between PM’s Garib Kalyan Yojana and AtmaNirbhar Bharat, the additional spending by the government has been just about 1.2 per cent of GDP.

From The Front Page

At least seven public sector banks, seven other leading financial institutions and insurers, and the RBI, have together contributed Rs 204.75 crore from their staff salaries to the PM CARES fund, RTI records accessed by The Indian Express show.

Throwing light on the BJP’s relationship with its alliance partners, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal claimed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is “just in name” and the Prime Minister hasn’t convened a meeting in “last 10 years”.

Responding to The Indian Express report that two Opposition MPs were in their seats when they asked for division of votes on the farm Bills, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said it was “true” that DMK MP Tiruchi Siva had demanded a division from his seat but he pointed out that “order in the House” is “equally important” to have a division.

Must Read

Currency with public hit a new high of Rs 26 lakh crore for the first time as resident Indians continued to increase their cash holding amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, though the pace of increase has declined over the last couple of months.

At a time when several Bollywood celebrities have come under the NCB radar in the drugs controversy, a former Dharma Productions employee has accused the agency of forcing him to falsely implicate Karan Johar and other executives of the film production company in the case.

From starting his own YouTube channel, taking on the Opposition for questioning the Bihar government’s handling of a triple murder case in Gopalganj and becoming the face of the state’s pursuit of the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, here is a look at how former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, who joined the JD(U) on Sunday, always stood for the ruling dispensation.

Since February, two anonymous letters have surfaced labelling Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s younger son B Y Vijayendra as a “Super CM” whose word can seal project clearances and transfers. This letter was released by Congress leaders in Mysore at the end of August.

“If by keeping my son as the hostage, I could release those passengers, I am willing to offer my son.” Most do not know that former Minister for External Affairs Jaswant Singh, who passed away on Sunday after being in coma for nearly six years, had even discussed this with his son during the Kandahar hijack episode in 1999.

ICYMI

And Finally

From being the potential fall guy, Kings XI Punjab’s Rahul Tewatia emerged an unlikely hero, scoring a 31-ball 53, during the match with Rajasthan Royals last evening. But for much of his knock, he seemed a nervous wreck frazzled by the enormity of the situation and the steepness of the unenviable task he was deputed with.

Delhi Confidential: With Sonia Gandhi back in India, there is talk of yet another reshuffle in the Congress.

🎧 In our latest podcast episode, we bring you a breakdown of what the investigation on the FinCEN files reveals, its key findings, the concerns it raises, and the lessons it holds for Indian banks.

