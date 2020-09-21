Daily briefing: Corps Commanders meet today, MEA official in India team; BJP using media as weapon of mass distraction, says Tharoor

September 21, 2020: A look at the top news today.

Good morning,

Beginning today, we will be reporting a series of stories on suspicious bank transactions of Indians that have been red-flagged to a top US financial watchdog. The latest Indian Express investigation, FinCen Files, covers a range of individuals and companies: a premier healthcare and hospitality group; a sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team; a key financier of an Indian underworld don, among others.

The Indian Premier League has surfaced on the US financial regulator’s radar too — in a web of transactions that involve a leading US bank, a little-known UK company, a Kolkata-based sponsor of an IPL team, and allegations of fraud and forgery.

US authorities have also uncovered a web of transactions of a flourishing money laundering network run by Pakistani national Altaf Khanani, who is also said to have been a key financier for fugitive terrorist Dawood Ibrahim.

Full coverage: https://indianexpress.com/about/fincen-files/

From The Front Page

Rajya Sabha witnessed unprecedented scenes of chaos, confusion, and ruckus as the government pushed through two key farm Bills after rejecting Opposition objections and pleas. Opposition MPs tore copies of the Bills, broke microphones on the Chairman’s table, and then sat on a dharna in the House even after it was adjourned for the day.

An intercepted phone conversation between two relatives of a key accused in the 2017 murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru provided a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Karnataka Police with vital evidence of his involvement in another high-profile case — the 2015 killing of Kannada scholar M M Kalburgi.

Amid a supply crisis, an internal audit by the Maharashtra government has found that at least thrice the number of Covid-19 patients are on oxygen support than the national average. This has prompted the government to direct hospitals to not use more than 7 litres per minute of oxygen per patient in normal wards.

Must Read

A sixth round of the Corps Commander-level talks with China over the LAC dispute will be held today morning. Sources in the defence establishment confirmed that the delegation will, for the first time since May, include a joint secretary-level officer from the Ministry of External Affairs, as reported by The Indian Express on September 17.

Exclusive: “The BJP has been thriving on using the media as a weapon of mass distraction. It’s having eyeballs shifting away from unemployment, from economic failure, from the China crisis, mismanagement of Covid-19, towards things like Sushant Singh Rajput and Kangana Ranaut’s office demolition,” Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tells The Indian Express.

In a remote Haryana village, it is a daily exercise for students to climb trees, roofs or even walk a mile for better signal to access their homework on their phones. A visit to the village suggests that it receives signals from only one telecommunication company, that too only at a certain height.

ICYMI

Twenty-one states have agreed to borrow Rs 97,000 crore through an RBI-facilitated special window to meet this year’s GST compensation deficit of Rs 2.35 lakh crore.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had prepared the nation for the lockdown through the Janata Curfew on March 22.

An actor on Sunday accused film-maker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, a charge which the 48-year-old director denied, terming it “ baseless ” and calling it an attempt to “silence” him.

A Mumbai student, caught for not wearing a mask, was booked for “ spying ” under the Official Secrets Act after he tried to videograph the police station on his mobile phone.

A US court has lifted a stay on proceedings in a case where Bengaluru-based start-up sought compensation from ISRO’s commercial arm Antrix Corporation for cancelling a satellite deal in 2011.

And finally

“I am Bahubali and I will defeat coronavirus”: In a video that has gone viral, a BJP MLA in Gujarat, who recently recovered from Covid, is seen dancing to bhajans being played by musicians and surrounded by several people inside a temple, without masks.

Delhi Confidential: Amid the unruly scenes in Rajya Sabha, the audio feed on the live telecast snapped. While the video feed was on, the cameras were showing only Deputy Chairman Harivansh. Some of the MPs – at least two from the TMC—realised that and did the unthinkable. They took out their phones and started video recording. So by the end of the day, there were many video clips of what transpired.

🎧 In today’s episode of Three Things Podcast, we discuss why Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked for the state’s administration to look into allegations of what is called ‘love jihad’.

Until tomorrow,

Leela Prasad and Liu Chuen Chen

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Live News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd